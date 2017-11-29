The Detroit Symphony Orchestra received Grammy Award nominations for Best Orchestral Performance for “Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches” as well as the Producer of the Year, Classical for Blanton Alspaugh, who produced the piece. (Photo: Tina Fineberg / AP)

At the upcoming Grammy Awards, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra will battle other major city ensembles for the Best Orchestral Performance award.

“Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches” with director Leonard Slatkin earned the DSO the nod. The same piece got producer Blanton Alspaugh a nomination for the Producer of the Year, Classical Grammy. Alspaugh won this award in 2013 and has been nominated several other times.

For the performance award, the DSO is up against the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, San Francisco Symphony, Minnesota Orchestra and the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

“The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is thrilled and honored to be recognized with a Grammy nomination for this recording,” said the DSO’s Marc Geelhoed, director of digital initiatives and manager all of the orchestra’s recordings. “The combination of Leonard Slatkin and the DSO performing Copland’s music is a powerful one, and Detroit can take pride in this nomination.”

The DSO’s “Copland: Symphony No. 3; Three Latin American Sketches” was released in June and features the two works by Aaron Copland. The DSO performed Symphony No. 3 in Japan and China during its summer 2017 tour of Asia. The piece premiered in 1946.

The 60th annual Grammy Awards air Jan. 28 on CBS.

