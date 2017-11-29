Buy Photo This is the Flagstar Strand Theatre for the Performing Arts in Pontiac. (Photo: Todd McInturf / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Some George Winston fans have been victims of a ticketing scam involving illegitimate tickets sold to his Dec. 16 concert at Pontiac’s Flagstar Strand Theatre.

According to the venue, someone was using Vivid Seats, a second party ticketing service, to re-sell seats numerous times for $47-$125.

The Strand is working with Oakland County Sheriff’s Department to sort out the duplicate tickets and make sure guests with legit tickets get to sit in their seats. On the night of the show, printed PDF tickets will not be honored. Guests have to show their hard copy tickets or show purchased tickets on their cellphones.

Anyone with questions can call the box office at (248) 309-6448 or email boxoffice@flagstarstrand.com.

Tickets for Winston’s concert, $25-$55, are still available through legitimate websites – flagstarstrand.com and ticketmaster.com – or at the venue’s box office from noon-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.

Pianist George Winston, a Michigan native, is known for his R&B, folk and new age music and has been recording since the early 1970s.

