The rapper’s new full length set with producer Metro Boomin is his second album of 2017

The Detroit rapper announced his forthcoming album “Double or Nothing,” a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin, on his social media channels on Tuesday. (Photo: Big Sean on Twitter)

Big Sean is doubling down for a new album due out later this week.

The Detroit rapper announced his forthcoming album “Double or Nothing,” a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin, on his social media channels on Tuesday.

“DOUBLE OR NOTHING THE ALBUM this thursday @ midnight!” Sean tweeted on Tuesday. “@metroboomin let’s go!!!”

Sean had been teasing the project for several days on social media. “I ain’t done wit 2017 yet...” he tweeted last week, following it up with several pictures of himself and Metro Boomin alongside two dice emojis.

Metro Boomin is a popular hip-hop producer known for his collaborations with Future (“Mask Off”), 21 Savage (“X,” “Bank Account”) and Migos (“Bad and Boujee”), not to mention Sean, with whom he cooked up the Grammy nominated “Bounce Back.”

“Double or Nothing” will be Big Sean’s second album of 2017, following February’s “I Decided.”

The new album’s 21 Savage-featuring first single, “Pull Up N Wreck,” was released last month.

