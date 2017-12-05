New album’s track listing reveals list of guests due on rapper’s upcoming ninth studio album

Ed Sheeran, Pink and Alicia Keys are among the guests enlisted on Eminem’s new album “Revival.”

Eminem tweeted out the track listing of the new album on Tuesday afternoon. First single “Walk on Water,” featuring Beyonce, opens the 19-track album, while Ed Sheeran is featured on “River,” Alicia Keys guests on “Like Home,” and Pink appears on “Need Me.”

Other guests on the album are Em’s frequent collaborator Skylar Grey, who appears on “Tragic Endings,” R&B singer Kehlani, who is featured on “Nowhere Fast,” and New York rapper Phresher, who joins Em on “Chloraseptic.” Rockers X Ambassadors — best known for their Jeep jingle “Renegades” — appear on the track “Bad Husband.”

Other tracks on the album include “Believe,” “Untouchable,” “Remind Me,” “Framed,” “Heat,” “Offended,” “In Your Head,” “Castle” and “Arose.”

Em’s tweet simply featured a photo of the tracklist along with the album’s release date, Dec. 15. The set’s cover art has yet to be revealed.

“Walk on Water” was released last month and debuted at No. 14 on Billboard’s Hot 100 singles chart. The following week it plummeted to No. 55, and in its third week on the charts, the sparse piano ballad dips 24 spots to No. 79.

