Detroit — After announcing his upcoming album "Double or Nothing" on Twitter Tuesday, Big Sean is surprising his hometown fans with a free concert on Sunday.
Tickets are available beginning Sunday at noon at Fillmore box office. Show proof of purchase of "Double or Nothing" on your phone, even if it’s just on Spotify, and get a ticket. Doors open 7 p.m.
The album, a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin, was released Thursday.
“Double or Nothing” will be Big Sean’s second album of 2017, following February’s “I Decided.”
The new album’s 21 Savage-featuring first single, “Pull Up N Wreck,” was released last month. Artists including Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage and Kash Doll are all featured on the 10-track album.
Sean said he'd be doing "a couple of surprise free shows" to celebrate the album and Fillmore was just the first stop.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs