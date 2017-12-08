Big Sean and Metro Boomin to perform a surprise concert to celebrate the release of "Double or Nothing" on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)

Detroit — After announcing his upcoming album "Double or Nothing" on Twitter Tuesday, Big Sean is surprising his hometown fans with a free concert on Sunday.

Tickets are available beginning Sunday at noon at Fillmore box office. Show proof of purchase of "Double or Nothing" on your phone, even if it’s just on Spotify, and get a ticket. Doors open 7 p.m.

The album, a collaboration with producer Metro Boomin, was released Thursday.

“Double or Nothing” will be Big Sean’s second album of 2017, following February’s “I Decided.”

The new album’s 21 Savage-featuring first single, “Pull Up N Wreck,” was released last month. Artists including Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage and Kash Doll are all featured on the 10-track album.

Sean said he'd be doing "a couple of surprise free shows" to celebrate the album and Fillmore was just the first stop.

To celebrate the release of #Doubleornothing we wanted to do a couple of surprise free shows. First up the Fillmore in Detroit this Sunday pic.twitter.com/OXUzOkacUM — Sean Don (@BigSean) December 8, 2017

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2kajCSg