A weekly showcase featuring local musicians.
Name: Gino Fanelli
Sound: A seasoned musician and performer, Fanelli plays New Orleans-style jazz.
Homecoming: Currently living on Lookout Mountain in Georgia, Fanelli is coming home for the holidays and has booked a series of live events around town. Find him Saturday after 8 p.m. for the annual Santarchy bar crawl starting at Gaelic League (2068 Michigan, Detroit). There’s a $20 cover, which includes transportation for the bar crawl.
He’s also playing noon-3 p.m. Sunday at D’Amatos (222 N. Sherman, Royal Oak); 9 p.m. Tuesday at Cliff Bell’s (2030 Park, Detroit); 6-9 p.m. Wednesday at Gusoline Alley (309 S. Center, Royal Oak); and 7-10 p.m. Dec. 21 at Brighton Bar & Grill (400 W. Main, Brighton). There are no cover charges for any of these events.
Melody Baetens
