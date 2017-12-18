Joe La Puma (left) and Eminem on “Sneaker Shopping.” (Photo: Complex)

Eminem picked up a few pairs of sneakers and talked about his love of Air Jordans while appearing on an episode of a popular web series.

The Detroit rapper appeared on an episode of the Complex web series "Sneaker Shopping," which features prominent figures from the worlds of hip-hop and sports talking about — and ultimately purchasing — their favorite sneakers. The Eminem episode, posted Monday, was filmed at Burn Rubber in Royal Oak.

In the 9-minute episode, Em and host Joe La Puma talk about Em’s love of Air Jordans, Air Maxes and other sneakers. He discusses his collaborations with Jordan Brand, including his coveted Jordan IV collaborations, which have yielded thousands of dollars in auctions.

“I’ve always felt like shoes are like 90 percent of your outfit,” Em says about his love of sneakers. “So whatever shoes you got on, if you’re wearing a (expletive) tablecloth, if you got some cool shoes, you’ll be respected for it.”

At the end of the episode, Em rings up $620 in purchases from five pairs of sneakers, including three pairs of Air Maxes.

The “Sneaker Shopping” series has been running for several years; previous guests have included Diddy, Chris Rock, Lil Uzi Vert, Shane McMahon, Big Sean, Kevin Hart, Usher and Robert Kraft.

Eminem has teamed up with Burn Rubber before: he was a producer on the web series “Detroit Rubber,” which focused on the ins and outs of Burn Rubber and its owners, Roland “Ro Spit” Coit and Rick Williams.

In other Eminem sneaker news, he recently teamed with Detroit-based (and Dan Gilbert-backed) sneaker site Stock X to give away a pair of Em’s re-released Jordan IV “Encore” sneakers. Eminem is also an investor in Stock X.

Eminem’s latest album, “Revival,” was released Friday.

