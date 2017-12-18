According to early estimates, the rapper’s latest set will likely top the Billboard chart when the sales week wraps

The Detroit rapper's new album "Revival" is expected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart when final tallies are released on Dec. 25.

Eminem is likely to celebrate Christmas with the No. 1 album in the country.

The Detroit rapper’s new album “Revival” is expected to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top 200 albums chart when final tallies are released on Dec. 25. The set is expected to debut with 280-300,000 album equivalent units, 190-210,000 of those coming from traditional album sales, according to Hits magazine’s Hits Daily Double blog.

Those figures are down significantly from Em’s last album, “The Marshall Mathers LP 2,” which sold 792,000 copies its first week in 2013. But album sales have leveled off across the board in recent years, and Billboard has implemented a different system to measure album sales on its chart since 2014.

“Album equivalent units” measure album sales, downloads and streams. In the AEU equation, one album sale is equal to 10 song downloads or 1,500 song streams.

Since the album equivalent units rule took effect, first week sales sums have fallen considerably. An exception is Taylor Swift, whose November album “reputation” — which was not immediately made available on streaming platforms — opened with 1.2 million sales.

This week’s Billboard albums chart is led by Luke Bryan, whose latest set “What Makes You Country” scored 108,000 equivalent album units, 99,000 of them from pure sales. By comparison, Bryan’s 2015 album “Kill the Lights” debuted with 345,000 units (320,000 sales), and his 2013 album “Crash My Party” launched with 528,000 pure sales.

Including the “8 Mile” soundtrack, a No. 1 finish for “Revival” would give Em his ninth No. 1 album.

