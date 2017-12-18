This artist rendering provided by Identity shows plans for an expansion of the Motown Museum in Detroit that will include interactive exhibits, a performance theater and recording studios. (Photo: AP)

The Hudson-Webber Foundation has approved a $500,000 grant to the Motown Museum to help with its plans for expansion.

The expansion, announced in late 2016, entails upgrading the museum to a 50,000-square-foot entertainment and education tourist destination. The plans include interactive exhibits, performance theater, recording studios and retail and meeting spaces.

“We have had a growing response from the foundation community both locally and nationally about our expansion plans. With our shared values and a mission to create a thriving, sustainable Detroit, we are grateful for the Hudson-Webber Foundation to offer its support as we grow the Museum and continue to share with the world the Motown legacy that was born right here in our community,” said Robin R. Terry, CEO and chairwoman of the Board of Trustees of Motown Museum in a press release issued Monday.

The Hudson-Webber Foundation is a 78-year-old organization that focuses on the quality of life in Detroit and to create access and opportunities for the city’s residents.

The goal of the expanded Motown Museum will be to have a “transformative impact” on the surrounding Detroit neighborhoods by providing employment, sustainability and community pride.

