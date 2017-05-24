Four-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will visit Gazelle Sports in Birmingham on June 3. (Photo: Brad Barket / Getty Images) Story Highlights Former actress Lisa Spoonauer died at age 44

Four-time Olympic medalist Sanya Richards-Ross will visit Gazelle Sports in Birmingham next week to meet fans and sign copies of her books. “Chasing Grace: What the Quarter Mile Has Taught Me About God and Life” is her new memoir and “Run with Me: The Story of a U.S. Olympic Champion” is a children’s book. Both are published by Zondervan and are out June 6. Richards-Ross is one of the most decorated female track and field athletes in Olympic history and is the fastest American women in the 400 meters. She’ll be at Gazelle Sports Birmingham, 99 W. Maple, at 2:30 p.m. June 3. Proceeds of every book sold at the event will benefit the Rhonda Walker Foundation, which empowers inner-city teen girls.

To a generation, late actress Lisa Spoonauer is known as Caitlin Bree, a character in Kevin Smith’s first movie, the 1994 indie classic “Clerks.” Spoonauer died this week at age 44. The cause of her death was not released. Shortly after “Clerks” release, she left acting and became a restaurant manager and event planner, the Associated Press reported. Smith took to social media to express his thoughts and said Spoonauer was one of the “chief architects” of the movie. “Lisa was easily the most natural and authentic voice in the room,” he wrote.

After being sidelined by technical issues, HBO has decided not to go forward with a satirical project it was developing with comedian Jon Stewart. “HBO and Jon Stewart have decided not to proceed with a short-form digital animated project,” the network stated Wednesday. “We all thought the project had great potential but there were technical issues in terms of production and distribution that proved too difficult given the quick turnaround and topical nature of the material.” The collaboration between Stewart and the network was announced shortly after he ended his 17-year run at Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show.” HBO’s statement added that they are working on other projects with Stewart.

Turner Classic Movies and FilmStruck will celebrate Pride Month in June by showing movies that explore LGBT themes and will honor LGBT actors and artists. “Gay Hollywood” will be hosted by journalist Dave Karger and historian William Mann and will explore open and closeted stars from Hollywood’s past. Visit TCM.com for information.

Additional seating has been released for Neil Diamond’s concert June 2 at The Palace of Auburn Hills. Labeled as “choir seats,” they’re located behind the stage in the lower bowl. They’re on sale now starting at $20 at Palacenet.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Ian McKellen, 78

Frank Oz, 73

Mike Myers, 54

Anne Heche, 48

Octavia Spencer, 47

Cillian Murphy, 41

