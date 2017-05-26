Grapevine: Ariana Grande plans benefit concert

Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield, center, presented rapper Bow Wow, left, and Jermaine Dupri with awards Friday. (Photo: Montez Miller)

Jermaine Dupri, Bow Wow receive Spirit of Detroit Awards

Hip-hop and R&B producer Jermaine Dupri and rapper-actor Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss), in town for Friday night’s SoSoSummer 17 concert at the Fox Theatre, were presented the Spirit of Detroit Award on Friday morning at Fox 2. Detroit City Councilwoman Mary Sheffield presented each the award for community service, stressing the importance of education, and encouraging young people to achieve greatness. “Oftentimes we only see one side of hip hop or one side of the artist, but we don’t see the side where you’re giving back to the community,” Sheffield said.

Ariana Grande speaks after terror attack

Following the terrorist attack that killed 22 at her concert in Manchester, England this week, pop singer Ariana Grande posted a long message to fans on social media on Friday. “My heart, prayers and deepest condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better.” She went on to say she will be performing a benefit concert in Manchester to raise money for the victims and their families. “Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy,” she wrote. “So that is what it will continue to do for us.”

Horan checking in with Bieber, Eagles

One Direction’s Niall Horan is getting advice on his solo career from the likes of Justin Bieber and members of the Eagles, he tells Billboard in a new cover story. “Don Henley and I talk every couple weeks or so. It’s mad. I call him ‘Dad.’ He calls me ‘Son,’ ” he says. As far as Biebs, “Bieber told me that you never really know when you’re finished (with an album),” Horan says. “He thought he was done (with ‘Purpose’) and then got ‘Love Yourself’ at the last minute. I thought my album was finished, and then I went on a bit of a run ’cause I was writin’ crap stuff up until then.” Horan’s debut solo album is due in the fall, and he’s confident sometime after that he will reunite with One Direction. “When it will be, I don’t know,” he says. “I prefer not to do it after I’m 40. I’d prefer the next few years.”

’Property Wars’ star facing trial

Scott Menaged, a former star on the “Property Wars” reality TV show, has been accused of wire fraud and other charges involving furniture stores he owns and operates in the Phoenix area, reports the Associated Press. Federal authorities say Menaged was arrested Wednesday. They say he has been indicted on 24 charges, including aggravated identity theft and conspiracy to defraud. Menaged has pleaded not guilty to all charges. His trial is scheduled July 5 in U.S. District Court in Phoenix.

Jared Martin, aka Dusty Farlow on ‘Dallas,’ dies

Jared Martin, fan favorite with his portrayal of cowboy Dusty Farlow on “Dallas,” died Wednesday at his Philadelphia home after battling pancreatic cancer, reports the Associated Press. He was 75. On “Dallas,” Martin played a rancher who was the lover of Sue Ellen, played by actress Linda Gray. “Rest In Peace dear Jared Martin,” Gray tweeted Friday. “I have such beautiful memories of working with you as Dusty Farlow on Dallas.”

Today’s birthdays

Louis Gossett Jr., 81

Andre 3000, 42

Bella Heathcote, 30

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2r7fzv7