Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John says she has breast cancer and is canceling her June tour. The 68-year-old singer announced Tuesday that she initially thought she was suffering from back pain, but learned it was “breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum.” (Photo: Evan Agostini / Invision/AP)

Olivia Newton-John diagnosed with breast cancer again

Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John has been diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time. The Australian star announced on social media Tuesday that she would be postponing her North American tour dates next month. “The back pain that initially caused her to postpone the first half of her concert tour has turned out to be breast cancer that has metastasized to the sacrum,” read a statement posted to the singer’s Facebook page. Newton-John plans to be back to work later this year after natural wellness therapies and photon radiation therapy. “I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia,” said Newton-John in a statement. The 68-year-old singer is best known for her role in 1978 movie “Grease.”

De Niro says U.S., once inspiring, now tragic, dumb comedy

Robert De Niro says that “in movie terms,” the country was once “an inspiring uplifting drama” but now has turned into “a tragic, dumb--- comedy,” reports the Associated Press. The two-time, Oscar-winning actor spoke to Brown University graduates Sunday during commencement ceremonies. He urged them to “work to stop the insanity” and to strive to make the world better. De Niro received an honorary doctorate of fine arts. Actor and rapper Daveed Diggs, who won a Tony Award for his role in the phenomenon “Hamilton,” also was among those who received honorary degrees. Diggs told the graduates that the country needs their new ideas “because the old ones have made a mess of things.”

Ariana Grande rallies famous friends for benefit concert

After announcing she would put on a benefit concert for the victims of the attack at her Manchester concert, singer Ariana Grande has rounded up a star-studded line up for the June 4 show. “One Love Manchester,” taking place at Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, will feature Grande along with Coldplay, Katy Perry, Pharrell, Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Irish singer Niall Horan and British pop group Take That. Proceeds will benefit the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” which is a partnership between the British Red Cross and the Manchester City Council, according to reports. The funds will benefit those affected by the suicide bombing that happened after Grande’s Manchester concert last week. The pop singer has suspended her tour through Monday, and concert promoters AEG are offering refunds. Tickets to “One Love Manchester” go on sale Thursday via Ticketmaster.

Lauryn Hill and Nas come to Freedom Hill

Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Ms. Lauryn Hill brings her co-headlining tour with Nas to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill Sept. 8. Chronixx will open the show. Tickets are $27 lawn and $51.50-$131.50 pavilion, and a limited number of lawn four-packs will be sold for $81. Tickets go on sale at 10a .m. Friday via Ticketmaster.com.

Also...

“The Bachelorette” season eight contestant Michael Nance has died at age 31. The cause of death was not made public, but according to E! News, authorities don’t suspect foul play.

