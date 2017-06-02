Also, Serena Williams says sister Venus spoke too soon on her baby’s gender, and Ariana Grande’s benefit will air on TV Sunday

Fergie’s still a member of the Black Eyed Peas

Is she or isn’t she? Black Eyed Peas fans were shocked when reports surfaced Thursday that leader will.i.am said Fergie was no longer in the group by saying she “will always be a Pea.” Will.i.am’s interview with Ahlan! magazine caused such a stir online Thursday, that on Friday the Associated Press talked to Fergie’s representative, who said the singer has not left the group. In fact, the representative said she is “concentrating on her new album and can’t wait for fans to hear it.” Because of album commitments, Fergie will not perform with the Black Eyed Peas at Saturday’s opening ceremony for the UEFA Champions League final in Cardiff, Wales, and Sunday’s charity concert in Manchester, England, alongside Ariana Grande.

Ariana’s Manchester benefit on TV

Speaking of ArianaGrande, Disney says its networks will air her “One Love Manchester” benefit on Sunday, reports the Associated Press. The concert, to be carried by broadcasters around the world, will air live at 2 p.m. on Freeform, Disney’s young adult cable network. ABC will air a one-hour highlight special following the NBA Finals telecast. In addition to the Black Eyed Peas, Grande will be joined by Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay and other stars at the charity event to help victims of the suicide bombing in Manchester, England, following Grande’s performance two weeks ago. Twenty-two people died after that show. Proceeds will go to an emergency fund set up by the city of Manchester and the British Red Cross.

It’s a girl? Serena lauds baby gender ‘surprise’

Serena Williams wants everyone to slow down with all of that “It’s a girl!” talk prompted by sister Venus, the Associated Press reports. The pregnant tennis star sent out a tweet Thursday to “clarify what Venus said” after the older sibling appeared to accidentally let something slip during a TV interview with Eurosport at the French Open by blurting out about the baby, “She’s going to call me ‘Favorite Aunt.’ ” Venus’ use of the pronoun “She” led folks to figure that meant Serena is expecting a girl. But a day later, Serena wrote: “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have.”She continued: “I did not grow up with brothers, only sisters and we all say ‘she’ more than ‘he.’ ” Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April, but has not hinted at the baby’s gender.

