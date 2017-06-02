Autopsy reports show Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and an anxiety drug in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room. (Photo: Jason Merritt / Getty Images file photo)

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had sedatives and anxiety drugs in his system on the night he died by hanging himself in his Detroit hotel room, according to an autopsy report released Friday by the Wayne County medical examiner.

The reports say the drugs didn’t contribute to the cause of death but don’t elaborate.

The reports were released Friday two weeks after the 52-year-old was found dead in a hotel room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel after performing a sold-out concert at the Fox Theatre.

Dr. Theodore Brown says a resistance band was around Cornell’s neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door.

The report says there were sedatives in Cornell’s body along with Lorazepam, a drug for anxiety. Cornell’s widow, Vicky Karayiannis, has said the toxicology report might shed light on why he killed himself.

Cornell’s widow contended from the beginning that his death was accidental. Vicky Karayiannis said she hoped the full toxicology report would clear up questions.

After the report emerged, Karayiannis said in a statement published by People that Cornell “was not himself” before he died.

“After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind. Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back,” she told People in a statement.

The Associated Press and staff writer Kim Kozlowski contributed.

