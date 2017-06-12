“Its Not Unusual” singer Tom Jones will appear at Freedon Hill on Sept. 16. (Photo: Matt Cardy / Getty Images)

Tom Jones to croon in Sterling Heights

Sir Tom Jones brings his velvety voice and stage persona to the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Sept. 16. The Welsh crooner is known for his hits “It’s Not Unusual,” “Delilah” and “What’s New Pussycat.” Tickets to his Metro Detroit date are $30 for lawn and $69.50-$199 pavilion, and go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com, Palacenet.com or at The Palace ticket store and all Ticketmaster locations. Call (800) 745-3000.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ filming halts after sexual contact

Warner Bros. has shut down filming of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” after news leaked about alleged sexual relations between the stars DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. TMZ broke the story about the two contestants having sexual contact in a swimming pool while on location in Mexico. Whatever happened was enough to make Warner Bros. cease production and launch an investigation. “We have become aware of allegations of misconduct on the set of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ in Mexico. We have suspended production and we are conducting a thorough investigation of these allegations. Once the investigation is complete, we will take appropriate responsive action,” read Warner Bros.’ statement. According to TMZ, Olympios says she was in a blackout state and did not consent to sexual contact with Jackson and says she remembers nothing. She says other cast members voiced their concerns to the crew, but the cameras kept rolling. Sources from the production side told TMZ that no cast members complained. Olympios insists she has a boyfriend and would not do anything sexual with another man, especially while cameras were rolling. People magazine reports that a contestant says the cast is “angry” at the show for not stopping the incident before it went too far. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the cast was sent back to the United States while the investigation continues.

Diddy lands at the top of Forbes’ highest-paid entertainer list

Sean “Diddy” Combs is at the top of Forbes’ list of highest-paid celebrities. Wait ... what year is it? Diddy hit the top of the charts with “I’ll be Missing You” in 1997 — back when he was Puff Daddy. What’s he doing beating Beyoncé, J.K. Rowling and Drake out of the top earner slot this year? Combs earned $130 million over the past 12 months partly because of his Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour and also because of his stake in Ciroc vodka and the $70 million sale of one-third of his Sean John clothing line. Beyoncé sits at No. 2 with $105 million in earnings. Rowling, Drake and Portuguese soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo round out the top five. Last year’s top earner was Taylor Swift with $170 million. This year she’s at number 49 with $44 million.

Tuesday’s birthdays

Tim Allen, 64

Rivers Cuomo, 47

Steve O, 43

Chris Evans, 36

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, 31

Kat Dennings, 30

