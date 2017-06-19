In other celebrity news, Celine Dion sings for charity and local chef James Rigato adopts dog

RHOA star Kenya Moore ties the knot

Detroit native Kenya Moore, 46, confirmed to People magazine Thursday that she got married recently in a surprise wedding in St. Lucia. . Moore tied the knot with a businessman she met a year ago who has chosen to remain out of the spotlight. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star penned a heartfelt tribute to her new husband on Instagram over Father’s Day weekend. “To my husband, Happy Father’s Day to you and all the great Dads,” she wrote in the caption of a picture of the two of them holding hands. “We met a year ago but didn’t speak again until December. Since we reconnected you have been my everything, my one and only, my heart ... I love you.” The former Miss USA said she was “ecstatic” to be a newlywed.

Famed chef adopts dog

Chef James Rigato, owner of Mabel Gray kitchen in Hazel Park, has adopted a dog, “Chandler,” according to Detroit Dog Rescue (DDR), a non-profit “focused on raising awareness for the plight of the forgotten, homeless and stray dogs of Detroit,” according to the group’s website. There was a media event for the new family at 10 a.m. Monday morning. Chandler suffered mutilation of his genital area by a previous owner and had surgery at Oakland Veterinarian Referral Services Animal Hospital to repair those injuries. “Now Chandler is moving on to live a dog’s life — fit for a king, with one of the top chefs of Detroit,” said Kristin Rinaldi, the executive director at DDR.

Celine Dion sings for charity

Megastar Celine Dion, 49, has joined a high-profile supergroup to record a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water” to raise money for victims of last week’s deadly fire at the 24-story Grenfell Tower in London, reports Page Six. The death toll from the blaze has risen to 79. Dion is the only non-British star named to the lineup so far. The track — organzied by former “American Idol” judge Simon Cowell — also features The Who’s Roger Daltrey, One Direction’s Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, plus James Blunt, Robbie Williams, and Lily Allen. The release is set for Wednesday.

Also ...

Comedy writer and performer Bill Dana, who won stardom in the 1950s and ’60s with his character “Jose Jimenez,” died Thursday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, according to Emerson College, his alma mater. He was 92.

