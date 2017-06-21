Also news on Jay-Z, Gal Gadot and Mobb Deep’s Prodigy

Kanye and Kim Kardashian West want to have a third child and have hired surrogate, TMZ reports. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Kim and Kanye hire surrogate

For baby No. 3, Kim KardashianWest and Kanye West are turning to a surrogate mother. That’s what TMZ is reporting, and they have the details, saying the mother will be paid $45,000 to carry the baby, with a $5,000 bonus if there are multiple children in the pregnancy. In exchange for the payout, the surrogate mother is required to refrain from smoking, drinking and drugs while pregnant, and she must also avoid hot tubs, saunas, kitty litter, hair dye, caffeinated beverages and raw fish. Kardashian and West have two children, North and Saint, but Kardashian reportedly has a condition, placenta accreta, that makes another pregnancy life-threatening.

Source: Gadot and Cavill’s paydays similar

Reports that Gal Gadot was severely shortchanged on her “Wonder Woman” payday are overblown, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Gadot made $300,000 for her role in the successful superhero flick, compared to the $14 million Henry Cavill reportedly earned for playing Superman in “Man of Steel.” Those reports were dismissed by a source as “ridiculous,” according to THR. The original report on the two salaries did not take into account back end deals and box office bonuses, the source said. Both actors were paid roughly the same for their respective roles and Gadot may have even earned more, said the source, who was familiar with both negotiations.

Report: Jay Z touring this fall

Jay Z, who was reportedly preparing to tour this summer behind his new album “4:44,” will instead hit the road this fall, Page Six reports. Jay is set to headline several summer festivals, including the Made in America festival in Philadelphia, but a full-scale tour has been backed off until fall because of the arrival of his twins. “4:44” will be released June 30 as part of a joint venture between Sprint and Tidal.

Also ...

Mobb Deep rapper Prodigy choked on an egg while he was hospitalized this week, TMZ reports. It is unclear whether the choking incident played a role in his death. Prodigy was hospitalized after performing in Las Vegas over the weekend and died on Tuesday after battling symptoms related to sickle cell anemia.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Meryl Streep, 68

Cyndi Lauper, 64

Bruce Campbell, 59

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tPxpAK