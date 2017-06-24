The collection will be available in select Lids stores beginning June 29. (Photo: @BigSean)

Big Sean is teaming up with New Era to offer his own spin on the Detroit Tigers’ iconic olde English D cap.

The Detroit rapper announced the partnership on Twitter on Friday.

“The classic Detroit baseball hats mean so much to me, I been wearing them my whole life & now Im happy to announce I’m designing my own line,” Sean tweeted. The collection will be available in select Lids stores beginning June 29.

Luv to @neweracap for giving me this opportunity, the collection drops 6/29 in select @lids nationwide. pic.twitter.com/dGpnKo1Ts0 — Sean Don (@BigSean) June 23, 2017

Three caps were pictured along with the announcement: A navy hat with a white ‘D’ logo and a green underbrim, a navy hat with an orange logo and a green underbrim, and a white cap with a navy logo and a navy brim. A patch on the side of at least one of the hats says “Detroit’s Don: On Now.”

In accordance with the hat rollout, Sean will also throw out the first pitch at the Tigers game at 1:05 p.m. on June 29.

