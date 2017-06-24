Big Sean is teaming up with New Era to offer his own spin on the Detroit Tigers’ iconic olde English D cap.
The Detroit rapper announced the partnership on Twitter on Friday.
“The classic Detroit baseball hats mean so much to me, I been wearing them my whole life & now Im happy to announce I’m designing my own line,” Sean tweeted. The collection will be available in select Lids stores beginning June 29.
Three caps were pictured along with the announcement: A navy hat with a white ‘D’ logo and a green underbrim, a navy hat with an orange logo and a green underbrim, and a white cap with a navy logo and a navy brim. A patch on the side of at least one of the hats says “Detroit’s Don: On Now.”
In accordance with the hat rollout, Sean will also throw out the first pitch at the Tigers game at 1:05 p.m. on June 29.
agraham@detroitnews.com
(313) 222-2284
@grahamorama
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs