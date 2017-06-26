Kelly Osbourne sent an angry tweet to Starbucks. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

Kelly Osbourne wets herself at NYC Pride parade

Kelly Osbourne, 32, daughter of Ozzy Osbourne, 68, and the former “Fashion Police” co-host, claimed on Twitter that she wet herself during the New York City Pride Parade because a Chelsea Starbucks wouldn’t let her use its bathroom, according to Page Six. “SHAME on U @Starbucks #PissedMyOwnPants in this location because UR shameful employees refused to let me use the (toilet) ...,” she tweeted, adding a picture of the location’s exterior. “We are working to follow up with Ms. Osbourne to clarify any confusion. There simply is no restroom in this store, and inquiring customers are typically directed to a store a few blocks away,” said a Starbucks rep. Apparently the whole ordeal wasn’t too bad for Osbourne; shortly after the incident, she could be seen daytime partying with 25-year-old English singer-songwriter Sam Smith, per her Instagram page.

Bey and Jay’s twins are home

Beyoncé and Jay Z’s twins are finally out of the hospital and resting at home: a pricey Malibu, California, estate, according to TMZ. The twins — who were born prematurely and placed “under lights” presumably to cure jaundice, a common issue for preemies — were at UCLA Medical Center for a week and a half and released around the end of last week. The newborn boy and girl join Blue Ivy and their parents at a $400,000-a-month Malibu rental, as the Daily Mail first reported. The family is reportedly planning to spend the summer at the estate, then continue searching for a permanent L.A. home.

‘BIP’ contestant: ‘It’s hard to see your mom cry’

Warner Bros. announced June 20 that an internal investigation found no evidence of misconduct on the set of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Now, DeMario Jackson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by Corinne Olympios, is speaking out about the ordeal. “It was stressful — for me, mostly for my mother,” Jackson told tells E! News as part of a teaser for a soon-to-be-released full interview. “It’s hard to see your mom cry every single day,” he said. “It was very difficult.” He also spoke of his father’s role in the crisis. “My dad, he kept me extremely strong and kept me grounded and humble. But having your mom cry every day for something that you know you didn’t do ...” “Bachelor in Paradise” will return later this summer on ABC, and Jackson’s three-part interview airs at 7 and 11 p.m. Monday and Tuesday on E!

New power couple ties the knot

Sportscaster Erin Andrews, 39, and former NHL player Jarret Stoll, 35, have tied the knot, reports Page Six. Jennifer Allen, a publicist for Andrews, confirms that the Fox Sports sideline reporter and “Dancing with the Stars” co-host wed the two-time Stanley Cup champion over the weekend. The couple started dating in 2012 and got engaged this past December at Disneyland. The wedding was held Saturday at sunset in Montana in front of a small group of family and friends. Andrews wore a gown designed by Carolina Herrera, 78, the notable Venezuelan-American fashion designer.

Compiled by Deion Kathawa

detroitnews.com

Tuesday’s birthdays

Ross Perot, 87

Vera Wang, 68

JJ Abrams, 51

Tobey Maguire, 42

