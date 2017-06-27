Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist died Tuesday after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56. (Photo: Arthur Mola / Invision/AP)

‘John Wick’ Michael Nyqvist dies at 56

Swedish actor Michael Nyqvist, who starred in the original “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” films and often played villains in Hollywood movies like “John Wick” has died, the Associated Press reports. Nyqvist’s representative Jenny Tversky said Tuesday that he died after a year-long battle with lung cancer. He was 56. “It is with deep sadness that I can confirm that our beloved Michael, one of Sweden’s most respected and accomplished actors, has passed away quietly surrounded by family,” Tversky said in a statement on behalf of the family. Nyqvist is perhaps best known worldwide for originating the role of Mikael Blomkvist in the Swedish “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” series opposite Noomi Rapace. Daniel Craig played the role in the American adaptation. In Hollywood, Nyqvist played a broad range of memorable roles, including the mob boss who terrorizes Keanu Reeves in “John Wick” and Tom Cruise’s foe in “Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol.” The actor is survived by his wife, Catharina, and their children Ellen and Arthur.

Leslie Jones: Ritz-Carlton workers ‘don’t like black people’

Leslie Jones says the Ritz-Carlton’s employees “don’t like black people,” reports Page Six. “Wow was such a great night at the BET awards. But then had THE WORST STAY @RitzCarlton DO NOT STAY THERE!! THEY DONT LIKE BLACK PEOPLE!!” Jones tweeted Monday. The luxury hotel later responded on Twitter, saying, “@Lesdoggg We’re sorry to hear this. We pride ourselves on providing excellent service to all. Please DM us & we’ll look into this right away.” The “SNL” star says she stayed at the Ritz-Carlton after hosting Sunday night’s BET Awards in Los Angeles. She didn’t provide further detail, and her rep didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carmelo Anthony to pitch new reality show

Carmelo Anthony, 33, is pitching a reality TV show about his work as a political activist, reports Page Six. It would be a weekly half-hour show discussing issues with other civic-minded celebrities and going to meetings and rallies. Anthony has pitched the show to HBO and other cable networks. “We take dozens of meetings every year from folks with programming ideas,” one cable exec said. “I cannot say if it’s moving forward or say it’s stalled. We had a meeting. Nothing else.” Anthony’s publicist had no comment.

Adam Graham contributed

Compiled by Deion Kathawa

Wednesday’s birthdays

Mel Brooks, 91

John Cusack, 51

Elon Musk, 46

Felicia Day, 38

