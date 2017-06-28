Steve Carell and the Minions attend a photo call in London to celebrate the release of DESPICABLE ME 3 on Friday. (Photo: Tristan Fewings / Getty Images)

Steve Carell flattered to be a silver fox

There is a new silver fox in town: Steve Carell. The 54-year-old has come a long way since his days as the dorky Michael Scott on “The Office.” He debuted his sleek, GQ-esque look last week while promoting his latest movie, “Despicable Me 3,” in London alongside costar Kristen Wiig, 43, according to People magazine. Naturally, the Twittersphere took notice, with one user writing, “Honestly take your (Ryan) Goslings and Zayn Malik and give me 2017 Steve Carell.” Carell’s reaction? “I’m bursting with pride.” It’s “very nice,” he told “Entertainment Tonight.” Another Twitter user quipped: “Hot Steve Carell is your ex-boyfriend who is honestly just doing better without you.”

An aerial photo of the island where Princess Diana is buried. (Photo: Jerome Delay / AP)

Princess Di’s sons to attend birthday service at gravesite

Prince William, his wife, Kate, and Prince Harry will attend a private service at the late Princess Diana’s grave on what would have been her 56th birthday, reports the Associated Press. In a brief statement, Kensington Palace said Wednesday that the July 1 service will be conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury and attended by Diana’s family. Diana is buried on the grounds of Althorp estate, her family home in the countryside near Northampton in central England. The service comes several weeks before the 20th anniversary of her death in a Paris car crash in August 1997. William and Harry are marking the anniversary by commissioning a statue of Diana that will stand in the public gardens of Kensington Palace in London.

Detroit Symphony Orchestra to perform ’80s classics

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra will go “back in time” to the 1980s for three special concert presentations in the 2017-2018 season. First up is “Back to the Future with the DSO” on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. Conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulos, this is a one-night-only concert. Next is “The Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1. Conducted by Kelly Corcoran, the concert is an orchestral adventure through 30 years of video-game history, celebrating the iconic fantasy exploits of Link, Princess Zelda, and the evil wizard Ganon in the kingdom of Hyrule. Finally, the annual New Year’s Eve Bash will feature the “Music of Michael Jackson,” conducted by Brent Havens and featuring a full rock band fronted by vocalist James Delisco. All performances will take place at Orchestra Hall. Tickets can be purchased at dso.org by calling (313) 576-5111, or at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center Box Office, 3711 Woodward, Detroit.

Alicia Silverstone is unimpressed by ‘Wonder Woman’

Alicia Silverstone, of “Clueless” and “Batman and Robin” fame, isn’t a big fan of “Wonder Woman,” reports Page Six. During a sit-down with “Variety,” Silverstone took aim at Gal Gadot’s on-screen heroine while discussing the female-focused flicks of the past. “Before ‘Wonder Woman, there have been many movies with female leads,” says Silverstone, 40. “I just feel like, over the years, there was ‘Mean Girls,’ there was ‘Clueless,’ over time we have had so many movies that have been female-driven.” Despite Silverstone’s criticism, “Wonder Woman” has become the highest-grossing film ever made by a female director. The film’s director, Patty Jenkins, 45, is already working on a sequel. Girl power!

Britney Spears hates when people say she lip-syncs

Britney Spears was asked Tuesday by an Israeli television show reporter whether the “Baby One More Time” singer sings live during her performances. Spears, 35, set the record straight. “I’m glad you’re addressing this question because it’s really funny. A lot of people think that I don’t sing live. I usually, because I’m dancing so much, I do have a little bit of playback,” she admitted, “but there’s a mixture of my voice and the playback.” She added, “It really pisses me off because I am busting my (butt) out there and singing at the same time, and nobody ever really gives me credit for it, you know?” Spears recently visited Thailand, where she hit the beach and showed off her fit figure.

