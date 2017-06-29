Buy Photo Big Sean, right, with Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones before he throws out the ceremonial first pitch before the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals game Thursday at Comerica Park in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo Story Highlights Detroit City Council made June 29 “Big Sean Day” in Detroit

Detroit native and rapper Big Sean throws out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday before the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals game at Comerica Park.

Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones presented the multiplatinum recording artist and Cass Tech graduate with a certificate that stated June 29 was “Big Sean Day” in the city.

Thursday also coincided with his launch of Tigers hats that feature the Olde English D. Sean collaborated with New Era to produce a collection that is comprised of three styles: A navy hat with a white ‘D’ logo and a green underbrim; a navy hat with an orange logo and a green underbrim; and a white hat with a navy logo and a navy brim. A patch on the side of at least one of the hats reads “Detroit’s Don: On Now.”

The caps are available at select Lids stores.

