Detroit native and rapper Big Sean throws out the ceremonial first pitch Thursday before the Detroit Tigers-Kansas City Royals game at Comerica Park.
Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones presented the multiplatinum recording artist and Cass Tech graduate with a certificate that stated June 29 was “Big Sean Day” in the city.
Thursday also coincided with his launch of Tigers hats that feature the Olde English D. Sean collaborated with New Era to produce a collection that is comprised of three styles: A navy hat with a white ‘D’ logo and a green underbrim; a navy hat with an orange logo and a green underbrim; and a white hat with a navy logo and a navy brim. A patch on the side of at least one of the hats reads “Detroit’s Don: On Now.”
