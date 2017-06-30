Sandra Bullock’s stalker must stay 200 yards clear of her. (Photo: Theo Wargo / NBC)

Sandra Bullock’s stalker released

Actress Sandra Bullock, 52, is shocked that her stalker was quietly released from a mental health facility and is now back on the streets, according to TMZ. Bullock’s lawyer, Ed McPherson, was in court Friday for a scheduled hearing to turn her temporary restraining order into a permanent one. The judge signed off, so now Joshua Corbett is required to stay 200 yards clear of Sandra until June 2022. Bullock, however, was under the clear impression Corbett would be in a mental health facility for six months after pleading no contest to one felony count each of stalking and first-degree burglary. In 2014 he broke into Bullock’s home and came face-to-face with her at her bedroom door in the middle of the night. Further, Corbett had diaries in which he said his intention was to sexually assault her. He also had a cache of weapons. Despite this, about two weeks ago, the doctors felt Corbett was well enough to be put back on the streets, so he was released. He’s still being monitored as part of an out-patient program, but the fact Corbett is free no doubt creates a scary situation for Bullock.

Jay Z admits to infidelity in new album

Jay Z, 47, has dedicated a song from his newly released “4:44” album to his family and wife, Beyoncé, 35, according to a report from People magazine. In the fifth track, titled “4:44,” the new father to twins talks about the couple’s nearly 15-year relationship. The introspective lyrics reveal new details about their romance, including his admitting to the infidelity that his wife first laid bare on Lemonade. “I apologize often womanize / Took for my child to be born / See through a woman’s eyes / Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles / Took me too long for this song / I don’t deserve you,” Jay Z says. The rapper also mentioned the loss of children to miscarriages. “So I apologize / I’ve seen the innocence / Leave your eyes / I still mourn this death / I apologize for all the stillborns / ’Cus I wasn’t pressing / Your body wouldn’t accept it,” he says. The album title, 4:44, could be a nod to the couple’s fascination with the number 4. The rapper’s birthday is Dec. 4, while his superstar wife’s is on Sept. 4. Their wedding anniversary is April 4, and they sport matching IV tattoos.

Motown Records to release ‘Detroit’ soundtrack

Motown is already the soundtrack of Detroit. So it makes sense that the soundtrack to this summer’s film “Detroit” will be offered by Motown Records. The soundtrack album will feature the “classic Motown sound,” Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtemariam said in a release announcing the set. The soundtrack album will be released in July. “Detroit,” which is directed by Academy Award winner Kathryn Bigelow, centers on the Algiers Motel incident during the 1967 Detroit riots. The film stars John Boyega, Will Poulter, Anthony Mackie and more and opens Aug. 4.

Halle Berry’s not too fond of the Oscars

At Cannes Lions last week, actress Hally Berry, 50, said that in light of the 2015 “#OscarsSoWhite” controversy, her Best Actress trophy for “Monster’s Ball” in 2002 “meant nothing,” according to a report from Page Six. She’s definitely not thrilled with the industry today. “I guess I’m just disappointed that there has not been another woman (of color) in 15 years that has stood on that stage like I did that night. That’s just wildly disappointing for me.” Still, Berry emphasized her position that people need to stop complaining and start doing. “I hope that in the next years to come, someone else stands there and that we continue to evolve and grow and that women of color can actually start producing and writing and directing, and not just being the dancing bear, but making opportunities for ourselves.”

‘Gotham’ star pleads for safe return of missing child

“Gotham” star Donal Logue sent out a desperate plea to his missing child early Friday, reiterating the family’s heartache and hope for her safe return home, according to Page Six. “Jade. we miss you and love you. please come home. If you can see this, just know I love and miss you dearly,” Logue tweeted. The 16-year-old Jade, who is transgender and is also known as Arlo, went missing in Brooklyn on Monday and was last seen around 2 p.m. near Barclays Center.

The Baldwins renew their vows

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, are celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary by renewing their vows in the Hamptons, says Page Six. The actor and his yoga instructor wife plan to remarry in front of close family and friends at the scenic Wölffer Estate Vineyard in Sagaponack on Friday night. The two, who have three children, tied the knot in June 2012 in Manhattan. In a recent interview, Baldwin said, “We’re getting remarried on Friday ... if we make it to Friday.”

