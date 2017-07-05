Buy Photo Tupac’s 1995 letter to Madonna will be auctioned July 19. (Photo: Daniel Mears / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Tupac’s break-up letter to Madonna up for auction

Late rapper Tupac penned a heartfelt, handwritten note to Madonna in January 1995 while he was in jail. The intimate, two-and-a-half page letter is up for auction starting July 19 on the memorabilia auction site gottahaverockandroll.com. The starting bid is $100,000. The last Tupac letter fetched more than $170,000, according to TMZ. In the letter, the rapper wrote that he “never meant to hurt” Madonna, but appears to be ending a relationship with her, partly because of race. “For you to be seen with a black man wouldn’t in any way jeopardize your career, if anything it would make you seem that much more open and exciting. But for me at least in my previous perception I felt due to my ‘image’ I would be letting down half of the people who made me what I thought I was.” He closed the letter asking the singer to visit him in prison. “It’s funny but this experience has taught me not to take any time 4 granted.” Tupac died after being shot in a drive-by in Las Vegas in September 1996. The biopic “All Eyez on Me” was released last month.

Meek Mill and Yo Gotti postpone tour

The Meek Mill and Yo Gotti “Against All Odds Tour” has been postponed. This includes the concert scheduled for Friday at the Michigan Lottery Ampitheatre at Freedom Hill. “New information will be shared as soon as it is available,” according to a statement from Palace Sports & Entertainment, which manages the venue. If a future date is announced, tickets will be honored on that date. Otherwise, refunds are available at the point of purchase.

Foolish to join 105.1 the Bounce line up

Starting this week, Detroit radio personality Foolish will join the BIGG in the Morning on 105.1 the Bounce, which plays throwback hip-hop and R&B tunes. Radio and comedy veteran Foolish will join the show in studio 6-8 a.m. weekdays. “Foolish is going to be so fun to have in the studio with us all in the morning,” said BIGG in a press release. “I'm a big fan of his personally, and I know Detroit loves him as well.”

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s Birthdays

Dalai Lama, 82

George W. Bush, 71

Sylvester Stallone, 71

50 Cent, 42

Tia and Tamera Mowry, 39

Kevin Hart, 38

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uLA8vz