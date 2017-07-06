Kenya Moore shows off her wedding room while speaking at the 2017 Essence Festival on Friday in New Orleans. (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

‘RHOA’ Kenya Moore may get the ax

Detroit native Kenya Moore, 46, has been issued an ultimatum by the producers of the Bravo series “Real Housewives of Atlanta”: let cameras document your new, private marriage to Marc Daly, 43, or get canned. Page Six reports that Daly is said to be hesitant because of the way black male cast members have been portrayed in past seasons. Moore has made her case to producers that they hired her, not her spouse, and that they should leave him out of this. The RHOA star also is said to be undergoing IVF treatments in the hopes of getting pregnant. A rep for Bravo did not immediately return a request for comment.

Philadelphia honors Kevin Hart with cheesesteak shop mural

Philadelphia is welcoming back Kevin Hart for a birthday celebration and the unveiling of a giant mural of the comedian near his childhood home, reports the Associated Press. The mural is displayed on the building that houses Max’s Steaks in north Philadelphia. Hart wrote on Instagram that he was “blown away” by the announcement. The festivities Thursday also included an official resolution dubbing July 6 “Kevin Hart Day” in the city. Hart has starred in five stand-up comedy specials and will appear next in an upcoming remake of the film “Jumanji.” He was recently named by Forbes as the highest-paid comedian, raking in nearly $90 million from June 2015 to June 2016. He turned 38 on Thursday.

Prince drummer dies

Drummer John Blackwell Jr., who performed in Prince’s band New Power Generation for over a decade, has died at age 43, according to Rolling Stone. Blackwell’s wife, Yaritza, revealed the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing that he died “peacefully in (her) company.” Blackwell was diagnosed with two brain tumors during a 2016 trip to Japan. A GoFundMe page, established to help cover medical costs, reached over $78,000 as of Tuesday. In 2000, Prince recruited Blackwell for his New Power Generation band. Blackwell played on multiple Prince-associated albums, including 2003 instrumental album, N.E.W.S. Blackwell also performed alongside major artists like Cameo and Justin Timberlake, the magazine reported.

Patton Oswalt engaged to actress Meredith Salenger

Actor-comedian Patton Oswalt is engaged to marry actress Meredith Salenger, his publicist confirmed Thursday. The couple recently went public with their relationship at the Los Angeles premiere of “Baby Driver.” Oswalt’s wife, Michelle McNamara, a writer who founded the website True Crime Diary, which covered both breaking stories and cold cases, died in April 2016 from a combination of prescription medications and an undiagnosed heart condition.

