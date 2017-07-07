Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna in 2016 at her birthday party in Hollywood, California. (Photo: Greg Doherty / Getty Images)

Blac Chyna wants a restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Blac Chyna, 29, has sent her lawyer to court to muzzle Rob Kardashian, 30, and keep him clear of her, according to TMZ. Her attorney, Lisa Bloom — who recently took the mic with Kathy Griffin over the President Trump-severed-head-disgrace — will be in court Monday seeking a restraining order, presumably to keep him at least 100 yards clear of her and, more importantly, to stop him from posting pics of intimate pictures of Chyna. Kardashian has been on a rampage, posting intimate pics of Chyna in anger — which might actually be illegal “revenge porn” per California state law. These restraining orders typically prohibit the wrongdoer from harassing or annoying the victim. The penalty for violating such an order is contempt of court and, possibly, jail. Stay tuned.

Andrew Garfield: ‘I am a gay man right now just without the physical act’

Andrew Garfield was roundly mocked Thursday for saying during a panel discussion that — after preparing for a role as a gay man in the play “Angels in America” by watching “every series of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’” — he is a “gay man right now just without the physical act.” Page Six reports that later in the conversation he clarified, saying, “As far as I know, I am not a gay man,” and went on: “Maybe I’ll have an awakening later in my life, which I’m sure will be wonderful, and I’ll get to explore that part of the garden, but right now I’m secluded to my area, which is wonderful as well. I adore it, but a big concern was what right do I have to play this wonderful gay role?”

‘Human Ken Doll’ may lose nose

After multiple plastic surgeries and a MRSA infection on his nose, Rodrigo Alves — the ‘Human Ken doll’ — is at risk of losing it altogether, reports People magazine. Alves, 33, can no longer breathe through his nose. “The issue is that what we call the ‘soft tissue envelope,’ that’s the skin. So by you having three surgeries in a time of 12 to 15 months, you destroyed your tissue,” says Dr. Paul Nassif of the TV show ‘Botched.’ “The skin’s no good.” Dr. Nassif was unable to properly examine Alves’ nostrils because there was no space to fit an otoscope. “I feel like crying right now, but I’m holding back not to cry. Because I’m actually very, extremely worried, that’s why I’m here,” Alves tells Nassif. Alves has undergone 51 plastic surgeries, and 105 aesthetic treatments, for a total of $465,000 in medical costs.

Kesha, ‘hug-denied’ by Seinfeld, vows to keep hugging

Kesha, 30, says she “should have known better” than to ask Jerry Seinfeld, 63, for a hug the first time she met him, reports Page Six. “I felt like I was 5 years old,” the singer said on SiriusXM’s “Hits 1 in Hollywood” on Friday about the comedian’s turning her away on a red carpet. “I ...somehow ended up in my own mini-episode of ‘Seinfeld’ for like five seconds.” However painfully awkward the moment was, it hasn’t deterred her from asking other people for hugs. Thanks to Bob Dylan, 76, Kesha regained her hugging confidence. “My idol in life, Bob Dylan, agreed to meet up with me because we were playing in the same festival and I was so scared because I had just got hug-denied,” she said, “I was a little hug-traumatized. I walked up and just kind of like stood there and smiled and he just opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing, Bob Dylan hug ... and I just could care less about anything else.”

