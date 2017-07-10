Rob Kardashian’s ex-fiancee Blac Chyna at a Monday news conference. (Photo: Jae C. Hong / AP)

Judge grants Blac Chyna a restraining order

Days after Rob Kardashian posted private and explicit photos of his ex Blac Chyna, a judge granted her request for a temporary restraining order against him. It appears Kardashian violated California’s “revenge porn” law that prohibits the posting of someone’s explicit photos without their permission as a form of revenge. “It is a crime to post pictures like this. And if you do it, I hope that the full impact of the law rains down on you,” said Chyna’s lawyer Lisa Bloom, who spoke to ABC News with her client. The pair, who have a daughter together, ended their engagement in February.

Family of ‘True Blood’ actor Nelsan Ellis releases statement

Actor Nelsan Ellis’ family is speaking out via a representative days after his untimely death of heart failure at age 39 Saturday. The “True Blood” actor’s manager Emily Gerson Saines released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter about the circumstances surrounding his death: “Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own. According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control. On the morning of Saturday, July 8, after four days in Woodhull Hospital, Nelsan was pronounced dead. Nelsan was a gentle, generous and kind soul. He was a father, a son, a grandson, a brother, a nephew, and a great friend to those that were lucky enough to know him. Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life. His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others.”

Jay Z headed to Little Caesars Arena in November

Jay Z will perform at Little Caesars Arena on Nov. 19, promoters announced Monday. Tickets for the show, part of the rapper’s 4:44 Tour, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Prices are TBA. Subscribers to Tidal, the streaming service of which Jay Z is a part owner, can access pre-sale tickets. Citi cardholders also can purchase pre-sale tickets. The 31-date tour is in support of Jay Z’s latest album, “4:44,” which was released June 30.

More concerts announced

Comedian and actor Nick Offerman will bring his Full Bush Tour to the Fillmore on Dec. 9. Tickets are $39.50-$59.50. Singer and songwriter Tori Amos returns to town for a concert at the Michigan Theatre Oct. 31. Tickets are $39.50-$99.50. Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday via LiveNation.com.

