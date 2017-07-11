Charlie Puth, left, and Wiz Khalifa’s video beat Psy’s “Gangum Style” video viewing record on YouTube. (Photo: Kena Betancur / AFP/Getty Images)

‘See You Again’ YouTube views break 5-year record

YouTube views for rapper Wiz Khalifa and singer-songwriter Charlie Puth’s “See You Again” surpassed Korean singer Psy’s “Gangnam Style” (which broke the coding for the site and has held the record for five years), the BBC reports. At the time of writing, the sentimental ballad boasted 2,897,579,626 views, a mere 2 million more than the surreal Korean electronic pop song’s 2,895,098,140. “See You Again” was released in 2015 for the movie “Furious 7,” rolling during the credits that honored actor Paul Walker, who died in a car crash before the movie’s completion. Puth took to Twitter, saying: “For the record, I joined @YouTube in 2007 hoping to make a video that would reach 10,000 views. Just heard about See You Again...wow.”

Judge: Johnny Depp not solely to blame for spending

Johnny Depp may be in deep financial straits, but Los Angeles County Judge Teresa Beaudet tentatively ruled Monday that his ex-business advisers place blame solely on his $2 million-a-month spending habits, the Hollywood Reporter reports. Depp sued The Management Group (TMG) in January for mismanagement, and the principals, Joel and Robert Mendel, fired back with allegations of overspending. The court denied the group’s request for a declaration that Depp’s debt is his own doing and that TMG had authorization to make payments, filed his taxes on time and only failed to pay his tax obligations because he spent that money and failed to heed the group’s advice. While both sides see it as a victory, the judge required TMG to reframe the focus of the legal battle.

Netflix announces date for season 2 of ‘Stranger Things’

Halloween just got spookier following Netflix’s Twitter announcement Tuesday morning that the second season of “Stranger Things” will premiere Oct. 27, Billboard reports. The company released a small timeline, a new poster and a 25-second trailer. In the trailer, the beloved bike-riding boy brigade speeds into the town of Hawkins under a blood-red, lightning-filled sky.

Music festival announced

Detroit’s first RIFF Fest will feature performances by Robb Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Halestorm, Pop Evil and Greta Van Fleet at DTE Energy Music Theatre on Sept. 29. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14 at Palacenet.com, The Palace of Auburn Hills and DTE Energy Music Theatre box offices, and all Ticketmaster locations. Tickets are $24-$199. Listen to 101.1 WRIF and follow the station on Twitter for presale access codes.

Wednesday’s Birthdays

Bill Cosby, 80

Brock Lesnar, 40

Loni Love, 45

Kimberly Perry, 34

Malala Yousafzai, 20

