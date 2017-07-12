Kim Kardashian West, left, explained that the pair of white streaks spotted on a black table from a social media post were part of the table’s marble stone. (Photo: Chris Pizzello / Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian West says suspect white powdery substance is candy

In the background of one of Kim Kardashian’s social media posts Monday, sharp-eyed followers found two lines of a white powdery substance, and cocaine rumors abounded, The Daily Mail reports. The Snapchat and Instagram posts were promoting new items in her Kardashian Kids collection. So the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star took to Twitter, saying “I do not play with rumors like this so I’m gonna shut it down real quick. That’s sugar from our candy mess from dylan’s candy shop.” She had been seen Sunday in Dylan’s Candy Store in New York with her 4-year-old daughter, North.

‘Umbrella Academy’ to become a Netflix original series

The latest adaptation in the unstoppable tide of Netflix original series about superheroes is a 10-episode straight-to-series rendition of “The Umbrella Academy,” the graphic novel by Gerard Way, the lead vocalist for My Chemical Romance, and Brazilian comic book artist Gabriel Bá, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Not your typical superhero story, the Eisner Award-winning comic depicts a dysfunctional superhero family crumbling as it attempts to crack the mystery of the father’s death. “I am thrilled that ‘The Umbrella Academy’ has found a home at Netflix,” Way told the Hollywood Reporter. “I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show.”

Andy Serkis channels ‘Lord of the Ring’ characters to read Trump tweets

On Tuesday’s “Late Show,” Stephen Colbert asked Andy Serkis, the voice of Smeagol and Gollum in “The Lord of the Rings” movies, to read President Donald Trump’s tweets in his best Gollum voice. Serkis switched instantly to the pitiable hobbit, balancing on his haunches and reading a June 13 tweet in his creepy falsetto: “Fake news media has never been so wrong or so dirty. Purposely incorrect stories and phony sources to meet their agenda of hate. Sad!”

