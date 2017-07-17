Also, R. Kelly allegedly runs sex-obsessed ‘cult,’ Aaron Carter released on bond after weekend arrest and more celeb news

Maisie Williams, right, and Ed Sheeran as a Lannister soldier who leads a group in song in a scene from HBO’s “Game of Thrones.” (Photo: Helen Sloan / HBO)

Ed Sheeran makes ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Pop star Ed Sheeran sang for “Game of Thrones” actor Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) In “Dragonstone,” the Season 7 premiere of the hit HBO series, Entertainment Weekly reports. Lyrics for the song come from George R.R. Martin’s novel, “A Dance with Dragons.” Co-showrunner David Benioff explained the cameo: “We knew that Maisie was a big fan of Ed Sheeran and for years we’ve been trying to get him on the show so we can surprise Maisie. This year we finally did it.” Despite the minor role, singing by a campfire while eating a rabbit, the Twittersphere didn’t seem to like the cameo. Users made jokes about Williams killing off his character and word plays on his songs. Sheeran is not the only musician to grace the show, TMZ reports, joining Coldplay’s Will Champion, Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, Mastodon and Sigur Rós.

Buzzfeed: R. Kelly allegedly runs ‘cult’

In new allegations from parents, R&B star R. Kelly has been accused of keeping six women in “cults” in Chicago and Atlanta suburbs, Jim DeRogatis reports for Buzzfeed News. Parents of a 19-year-old captive and three former captives — Cheryl Mack, Kitti Jones and Asante McGee — came out against the 50-year-old Grammy-winner, Robert Sylvester Kelly. They said Kelly has confined the women, all of legal age, to “guest houses,” and gave them new cell phones to limit their communication to him or others with his permission. They also allege he tells the women how to dress, what to eat, when to bathe, and and how to engage in sexual encounters he records. If the rules are broken, they were abused physically and verbally. In 2008, Kelly was tried in Illinois and acquitted on 14 charges of child pornography.

Aaron Carter released on bond after weekend arrest

Aaron Carter was arrested over the weekend in Cornelia, Georgia, on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects, TMZ reports. Carter refused to submit to a Breathalyzer, blood and urine testing. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was in the car and also arrested. The 30-year-old child star threatened to sue cops, saying they never saw him behind the wheel when they searched his car and his girlfriend’s belongings in an AutoZone parking lot. Carter, who claims he was there to fix his car’s alignment, also said he was targeted because of his celebrity.

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling star in Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’

Who? Oprah, Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling. Which? Celestial guides. Whatsit? A new trailer just released at D23, Disney’s biennial fan expo in Anaheim, California, a 2018 film adaptation of Madeleine L’Engle’s 1963 novel “A Wrinkle in Time.” The three will play Mrs. Who (Kaling), Mrs. Whatsit (Witherspoon) and Mrs. Which (Winfrey) in the fantasy tale, directed by Ava DuVernay and scheduled for release next March, People magazine reports. At D23, Winfrey shouted “Everyone gets a poster! You get a poster, you get a poster, you get a poster!” She also said, “who wouldn’t say yes to that?” referring to the chance to play an “angelic, celestial being who was going to get to wear amazing costumes and work with Reese and Mindy as a part of the Mrs. Team.”

Andy Cohen comes to the Motor City

Emmy Award-winning host, producer and author Andy Cohen comes to Detroit on Nov. 2 for a show at MotorCity Sound Board. The program will include stories from his life and career, and a Q&A. Cohen is best known as host and executive producer of Bravo’s “What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” as well as host of Fox network’s “Love Connection,” and being the executive producer of “The Real Housewives” franchise. Tickets, which go on sale July 27, are $55-$100; $100 tickets include pre-show photo meet and greet. For tickets, call Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000, visit ticketmaster.com, or the Sound Board box office Fridays, Saturdays and on show days. The event is 21+ with valid photo I.D. Visit soudboarddetroit.com for more details.

