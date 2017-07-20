Jada Pinkett Smith told SiriusXM radio in an interview Wednesday that she was a drug dealer when she first met Tupac Shakur in high school in Baltimore in the late 1980s. (Photo: Richard Shotwell / Invision/AP)

Jada Pinkett Smith opens up about her past

Jada Pinkett Smith confessed on SiriusXM’s “Sway in the Morning” on Wednesday that she was dealing drugs when she met Tupac Shakur for the first time, People reported. “That’s how we started,” she said. “Then as I was coming out, something very bad happened to me. As I was coming out of the life, he was coming more into the life.” The duo met in the mid-’80s as students and formed a fast friendship that would be scrutinized for supposed romantic elements. The actress said the relationship was about survival: “How we held each other down, and when you have somebody that has your back when you feel like you’re nothing, that’s everything.” She took to Twitter last month to correct the representation of her relationship with the late rapper in the new biopic “All Eyez on Me,” calling the reimagining “deeply hurtful.”

‘Despacito’ breaks streaming records, Malaysia bans the record

Hot Spanish-language reggaetón hit “Despacito” made a splash for two reasons this summer: The remix with Justin Bieber is now the most-streamed song in history, and the country of Malaysia banned the original. The country banned the song, released in January by Puerto Rican stars Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, from public airwaves for being too raunchy. “Despacito,” which means “slowly,” continues to sit atop Billboard’s “Songs of the Summer” chart for a straight seven weeks. It’s the third most-viewed video on YouTube, coming in at 2,685,287,412 views, under “See You Again” by Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa and surreal K-Pop sensation “Gangnam Style” by Psy. A hemisphere away, Malaysian Communications Minister Salleh Said Keruak said the song was reviewed and banned because of public complaints of obscene lyrics, Billboard reports. The minister also encouraged private radio stations to censor the song out of respect to local culture.

Voice of Kermit the Frog says he had no advance warning

Nine months after being fired, Steve Whitmire, the voice of Kermit the Frog for 27 years, appeared on Thursday’s “Today” show to talk about why Muppet Studios fired him. He said he “had no advance warning” and was in conversations with the studio about becoming a creative producer. As for accusations of being “difficult to work with,” Whitmire said he offered notes and saw himself as doing what was best for the Muppets — but that didn’t make him difficult to work with.

Compiled by Jo Kroeker

Friday’s birthdays

Justin Bartha, 39

Josh Hartnett, 39

Paloma Faith, 36

DeAndre Jordan, 29

