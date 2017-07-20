Chester Bennington, of Linkin Park, standing, greets, from right, Toni Cornell and Vicky Karayiannis at a funeral for Chris Cornell at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on Friday, May 26, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Los Angeles — Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington, who sold millions of albums with a unique mix of hard rock, hip-hop and rap, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner says. He was 41.

Coroner spokesman Brian Elias said authorities are investigating Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide but no additional details are available.

The Grammy Award-winning group sold 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” and then another 4 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury.

The band also sold millions with its remix album, “Reanimation,” and its mash-up record with Jay-Z, “Collision Course.” They won Grammys for best hard rock performance in 2001 for “Crawling” and best rap/sung collaboration for “Numb/Encore” in 2005. Linkin Park was on tour and had a show at New York’s Citi Field scheduled for next week with Blink 182.

Bennington, who sported piercings and tattoos, struggled with drug and alcohol addictions at various times during his life. He was married and is survived by six children.

Linkin Park released their most recent album, “One More Light,” in May. It was a CD that divided critics and fans alike for its embrace of pop. Although the band had always experimented with different sounds, some claimed the band had sold out, which Bennington denied. It became the band’s fifth No. 1 album debut on the Billboard 200.

“If you like the music, fantastic. If you don’t like it, that’s your opinion too. Fantastic. If you’re saying we’re doing what we’re doing for a commercial or monetary reason, trying to make success out of some formula. then stab yourself in the face!” he told NME magazine.

His death coincides with what would have been the 53rd birthday of Chris Cornell, lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave. Bennington and Cornell were close. Bennington was godfather to one of Cornell’s children and delivered the eulogy at Cornell’s funeral. He also performed Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” at the singer’s memorial in late May.

Cornell was found dead just two months ago on the bathroom floor of Room 1136 at the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel where he was staying after a Soundgarden show at the Fox Theatre on May 17.

Musician Chester Bennington of Linkin Park has died July 20, 2017 at his home in Palos Verdes Estates, California. His death has been reported as a suicide. He was 41. LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Singer Chester Bennington of Stone Temple Pilots performs during KOMP'S Totally Politically Correct Holiday Bash at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on December 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

When he got his big break in 1999, Bennington was an assistant at a digital-services firm in Phoenix. A music executive sent him a demo from the band Xero, who needed a lead singer. (He had been recommended by his attorney.) Bennington wrote and recorded new vocals over the band’s playing and sent the results back. He soon got the gig and the band then changed its named to Hybrid Theory, then Linkin Park.

Bennington told The Associated Press in 2010 that because of the sound the band is known for, it’s virtually impossible to satisfy their many kinds of fans.

“We’re making music for us, that we like. We’re not making music for other people,” he said. “We’re not thinking, ‘Let’s make a pie-graph of all our fans and find out how many people fit in whatever category and then make the perfect album for them.’ Like, that would be absolutely ridiculous.”

Reporter Jo Kroeker and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

