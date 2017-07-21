Justin Bieber (Photo: Getty Images)

Bieber’s ‘bad behavior’ gets him banned from China

China bans some artists for showing support for Tibet. China bans Justin Bieber for his “bad behavior.” In an effort to “purify the market environment,” the 23-year-old singer who has been in trouble for drunk driving and drag racing over the years, is banned until further notice. The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture said Bieber is “a talented singer, but is also a controversial young foreign idol,” Variety reported. “We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life, abroad or on stage.” The comment came after someone posted a question on the bureau’s page asking why Bieber wasn’t allowed on the mainland. His “Purpose” Asia tour this September takes him to Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

Detroit chef to appear on ‘Chopped’

Metro Detroit chef Omar Mitchell will compete Tuesday night on an episode of the Food Network’s popular “Chopped” show. Owner of I Luv Cheese in Clinton Township and Great Lakes Burger Bar in Detroit, Mitchell said while he can’t reveal the outcome of Tuesday’s episode, being on the show was “a learning experience.” “I’m proud this little kid from Detroit, born on the east side in poverty, is on a nationally-recognized television show representing Detroit with the whole comeback,” he said. “It certainly is a pleasure for me.” Mitchell, who also runs Craft Creative Catering, will appear on the episode “Clock Shock,” airing 10 p.m. Tuesday, 1 a.m. Wednesday, 9 p.m. Aug. 10 and 12 a.m. Aug. 11 on the Food Network. He said he was approached by the show to compete, and that being on the other side of the camera is nothing like it seems on television. “It’s very intense ... it’s a lot harder than folks portray it to be. When there are 12 cameras on you and you’re literally like ‘okay, ready, set, go’ your mind becomes frozen.” Mitchell said his Clinton Township restaurant I Luv Cheese, a casual Italian food concept, will be moving soon to a new space at 40850 Van Dyke Sterling Heights. He says after the move he’ll transform the Clinton Township spot (20828 Hall) into a Great Lakes Burger Bar.

‘White’ Beyoncé removed from Madame Tussauds

While most wax figurines are nearly interchangeable with their breathing counterparts, when it comes to Beyoncé, it seems like the artists have never seen her before. Madame Tussauds in Midtown Manhattan, with locations worldwide, has just recently removed the figure of Queen Bey, the New York Times reported. Critics said not only does the figurine look nothing like the pop star, it’s also too light-skinned. While the museum declined to comment about the figure, Madame Tussauds New York said in an emailed statement that lighting within the attraction, combined with flash photography, may distort the color of the wax figures, something artists cannot account for during production.

Compiled by Jo Kroeker

Saturday’s birthdays

Selena Gomez, 25

Alex Trebek, 77

Prince George of Cambridge, 4

Danny Glover, 71

Willem Dafoe, 62

