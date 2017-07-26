Singer Britney Spears attacked photographer Daniel Ramos’ vehicle in 2007. (Photo: Mike Windle / Getty Images)

Umbrella featured in Britney’s 2007 attack up for auction

Remember early 2007? Beyoncé’s “Irreplaceable” was seemingly on every radio station. Eddie Murphy’s movie “Norbit” had just hit theaters and Britney Spears made headlines for shaving her head and going off on the paparazzi. Seemingly fed up with being in the spotlight, the pop singer took a large green golf umbrella and wacked it against photographer Daniel Ramos’ vehicle. Ramos kept the umbrella and told TMZ he’s going to put it up for auction. He thought about selling it in the past, but now that it seems that Brit-Brit is stable and it’s far in the past, he’s going to part ways with it. According to TMZ it will be sold online via RR Auction starting Aug. 10. Ramos reportedly believe he can get around $50,000 for it.

Attorney: Venus Williams ‘gunned it’ to 20 mph in intersection

Venus Williams accelerated from 0 to almost 20 mph in 4.2 seconds, said attorney Michael Steinger, who represents the estate of Jerome Barson, 78, who died in a T-bone accident with Venus Williams in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, back on June 9. His findings contradict Venus’ statement to the police that she was going 5 mph when she drove through the intersection and slowed down for a vehicle to turn left. The tennis star probably “looked up, saw the red light and gunned it,” he said. The estate also disputes Venus’ claim that at least one person in the car was not wearing a seat belt.

Alice Cooper discovers Warhol silkscreen print in storage

Rocker Alice Cooper found a lost pop culture artifact in a storage locker that could be worth millions. The Guardian reports that Coop found an Andy Warhol silkscreen print “rolled up in a tube” in a storage locker where it has been for the past 40 years. Titled “Little Electric Chair,” the artwork was never framed. It was put in storage, along with an electric chair that Cooper used, as part of his act in the 1970s. The Detroit rocker and New York artist (who died in 1987) were buddies who became friends while they were living and partying in New York City.

Celebrities speak out against Trump’s transgender ban

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he was going to ban transgender people from serving in the U.S. military in any capacity. Quickly after, trans celebrities and other famous folk spoke out against his decision using the same platform the president used: Twitter. “There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them?” asked Caitlyn Jenner, who came out as a transgender woman in April 2015. “Orange is the New Black” actress Laverne Cox spoke to her fellow trans Americans saying “thank you for your service. I am sorry your ‘commander in chief’ doesn’t value it.” Actor Alan Cumming asks “who will he come for next?” Former Vice President Joe Biden tweeted: “Every patriotic American who is qualified to serve in our military should be able to serve. Full stop.”

Also ...

■Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s surrogate is three months pregnant with their child. The third West baby is expected to arrive in January.

■A Ronnie James Dio hologram tour will kick off in November in Europe. The “Dio Returns” tour is expected to hit select festivals in North America in Spring 2018. The late metal singer’s estate, including his wife, Wendy Dio, is okay with this.

Compiled by Melody Baetens and Jo Kroeker

Thursday’s birthdays

Triple H, 48

Maya Rudolph, 45

Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 40

Taylor Schilling, 33

Winnie Harlow, 23

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2tEQSUY