Drake’s pop-pilfering fan strikes again

Drake’s thirsty burglar returned for seconds, but this time, she will need some of that pilfered pop to go with her pepper spray. The 24-year-old woman who stole about $10 in Pepsi, Sprite and Fiji water April 3 attempted to enter his Hidden Hills, California, mansion a second time Thursday morning, TMZ reports. After failing to convince security she was on the list, the Pennsylvania woman refused to leave. When law enforcement arrived, she spat at three deputies. Before she could project more saliva, cops pepper sprayed her and arrested her for trespassing and assault on a police officer. Drake was not home during the incident.

Clooneys to sue French magazine

French magazine Voici said Voila!, publishing invasive photos of the Clooney infant twins. George and Amal Clooney plan to sue the magazine for the pictures taken of Alexander and Ella on Friday while on an Italian vacation, TMZ reports. Clooney claims photographers from Voici magazine scaled a fence, climbed a tree and illegally took pictures of the couple’s infants inside the home. Under French law, public figures can only be photographed in public and for journalistic purposes.

Bennington’s widow: Life a ‘Shakespearean tragedy’

Chester Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, published a heart-breaking statement Friday about losing her husband, the Linkin Park frontman, Entertainment Weekly reports. “One week ago, I lost my soulmate and my children lost their hero — their daddy,” said Bennington, 40, who married the singer in 2006. “We had a fairytale life and now it has turned into some sick Shakespearean tragedy. How do I move on? How do I pick up my shattered soul? The only answer I know is to raise our babies with every ounce of love I have left.” Their babies are son Tyler Lee and twins Lilly and Lila. “I want to let my community and the fans worldwide know that we feel your love,” she said. “We feel your loss as well. My babies are so young to have lost their daddy. And I know that all of you will help keep his memory alive. He was a bright, loving soul with an angel’s voice. And now he is pain-free singing his songs in all of our hearts. May God Bless us all and help us turn to one another when we are in pain.”

Rick Ross apologizes for his comments

Rapper Rick Ross apologized Thursday for his alarming comments on the “Breakfast Club” this week about hiring and working with women rappers. Ross admitted he made a mistake by saying he hadn’t signed female artists to his label because he’d end up having sex with them and ruining the business arrangement. “I hope to use my mistake, my platform and the community to create positive discussion to implement change on a very important issue,” he said. Female rapper Da Brat went on “TMZ Live” to school Ross about working with women artists: “It would probably be more attractive to him if you would be stronger, and be like ‘Nah, bruh, I came to work, let’s get on these beats, let me write these lyrics, let me show you what I got.’ ”

Also ...

■“My Favorite Murder” with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark takes the stage at the Fillmore Detroit at 7 p.m. Sept. 29. Tickets, ranging from $29.50 to $45, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at concerts1.livenation.com.

Saturday’s birthdays

Wil Wheaton, 45

Josh Radnor, 43

Genesis Rodriguez, 30

Martina McBride, 51

Timothy Omundson, 48

