A British broadcaster Channel 4 defends its decision to broadcast Princess Diana’s private recordings. (Photo: JAMAL A. WILSON / AFP/Getty Images)

UK broadcaster defends plan to air Princess Diana recordings

A British broadcaster is defending its decision to broadcast recordings of Princess Diana candidly discussing her personal life, after some royal watchers called it a betrayal of the late princess’ privacy, the Associated Press reports. Management at Channel 4 in London says the video tapes, made in the early 1990s, are an “important historical source... (that) provide a unique insight into the preparations Diana undertook to gain a public voice and tell her own personal story.” The recordings of Diana talking to voice coach Peter Settelen include discussion of her failing marriage to Prince Charles and Charles’ relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles. Rosa Monckton, a friend of Diana, said broadcasting the tapes was “a betrayal of her privacy and of the family’s privacy.” Channel 4’s documentary is due to air Sunday.

Kevin Hart to run NYC Marathon

Page Six reports comedian Kevin Hart is preparing to lace up his running shoes. Hart, 38, announced Saturday he plans to run the 2017 New York City Marathon on Nov. 5. “Sometimes you gotta aim so high it scares you,” he said in his Instagram announcement from a track. “Yes, I am running the #NYCMarathon. That’s my moon #moonshot. What’s yours?” The comedian says he was inspired by Kenyan runner Eliuid Kipchoge, who ran the world’s fastest marathon in May 2017 with a time of 2 hours 25 seconds. “After witnessing that type of greatness it inspired me to get my own,” he said in a video on Twitter . “I got little legs, but a big heart.”

Clooney Foundation to open schools for Syrian refugees

George Clooney’s foundation is planning to open seven public schools for Syrian refugee children, reports the AP. The Clooney Foundation for Justice announced a new partnership Monday with Google, HP and UNICEF to provide education for more than 3,000 refugee children in Lebanon. George and Amal Clooney said in a statement Monday that the foundation’s commitment of more than $2 million toward education for Syrian refugees aims to prevent thousands of young people from becoming “a lost generation.” “They have been victims of geography and circumstance, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t hope,” the couple wrote in a statement provided to The Associated Press. “Our goal with this initiative is to help provide Syrian refugee children with an education and put them on a path to be the future leaders their generation desperately needs.” A UNICEF spokesman described the couple’s support as “investing the future of the entire region.”

