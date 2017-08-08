Also news on Chloe Grace Moretz and Gabrielle Union

Rachel Lindsay chose Brian Abasolo on “Bachelorette.” (Photo: Heidi Gutman / ABC)

‘Bachelorette’ couple happy together

Monday’s finale of “The Bachelorette” ended with Rachel Lindsay choosing Bryan Abasolo over Peter Kraus, and Lindsay opened up about the decision to People magazine. “At the end, it was not tough for me,” Lindsay tells the mag. “Going through it, I felt Bryan was perfect for me. Obviously nobody’s perfect — but perfect for me. I still was running away from it. So there were times when I thought, ‘Okay, maybe it’s not him, maybe it’s someone else.’ I can’t say that the whole way through I was like, ‘Yes, it’s definitely Bryan,’ but I can definitely say that in the back of my mind, ‘I really thought it was you.’ ” Abasolo tells People, “We’re going to be together, and I’m going to wake up next to this woman for the rest of my life. That’s something that I’m going to cherish. We can’t focus on anything that anybody else says on the outside. Our life is our life.”

Moretz opens up about body-shaming on set

In the new issue of Variety, actress Chloe Grace Moretz opens up about an instance of body shaming she experienced on the set of one of her films. “This guy that was my love interest was like, ‘I’d never date you in real life,’ and I was like, ‘What?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, you’re too big for me’ — as in my size,” says Moretz, 20. “It was one of the only actors that ever made me cry on set.” Moretz reveals she went home in tears that day. “It just makes you realize that there are some really bad people out there, and for some reason, he felt the need to say that to me,” she says. She didn’t reveal the actor or the movie, only that she was 15 at the time, and her co-worker was in his mid-20s.

Gabrielle Union talks haters

If you attack Gabrielle Union on social media, she will hunt you down. “If (a comment) kinda strikes a nerve, I need to know who said it. I deep dive into their social media,” Union tells the new issue of Health magazine. “No one who’s ever said anything super negative to me has an amazing life. Once I realized that, it’s different than, like, J.Lo saying, ‘Her squat form wasn’t right.’ Because she would know. But you, in your mom’s basement, really?”

