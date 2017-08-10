In this July 29, 2015, file photo, Chris Cornell poses for a portrait to promote his latest album, "Higher Truth," during a music video shoot in Agoura Hills, Calif. (Photo: Casey Curry / AP)

Seattle — Chris Cornell’s widow says she has commissioned a statue of the late Soundgarden frontman to be placed in his home town of Seattle.

Vicky Cornell tells The Seattle Times she has hired artist and sculptor Wayne Toth to create the memorial that will take about seven months to complete. Toth also created a statue of Johnny Ramone that sits atop his grave in Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles, where Cornell is buried.

Vicky Cornell says a family friend and attorney is working with the city on finding a suitable location for the statue. City officials didn’t immediately return a request for comment Thursday.

Cornell hanged himself in an MGM Grand Detroit hotel room hours after a Soundgarden concert at the Fox Theatre in May. He was 52.

