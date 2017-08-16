Hilary Golston (Photo: Hilary Golston)

Hilary Golston joins Fox 2

Detroit native Hilary Golston has returned home to serve as a reporter for Fox 2 Detroit. A graduate of George Washington University, Golston was recently a reporter, anchor and multimedia journalist for WKYC in Cleveland. “I come from a family committed to Detroit and the magic that we know is here. I can’t say how awesome it is to be back where I grew up and to be a part of telling the stories that matter and going to bat for the community of my birth,” said Golston in a press release. She starts Sept. 5.

Comedian Dave Chappelle added to Sept. 8 Lauryn Hill concert at Freedom Hill

Comedian Dave Chappelle has been added to the lineup for the Ms. Lauryn Hill and Nas concert at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on Sept. 8. The co-headlining tour also includes reggae artist Chronixx. The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets, $27 lawn and $51.50-$131.40 pavilion, are available at livenation.com or palacenet.com.

‘Dorian Gray’ remake to be directed by St. Vincent

Rock musician Annie Clark, best known as St. Vincent, will make her feature-length directorial debut with the upcoming remake of the Oscar Wild novel “The Portrait of Dorian Gray.” In this adaptation of the 1890 book, the title character will be played by a woman. Screenwriter David Birke wrote the film and Lionsgate will produce it. No word yet on who will play Gray.

‘Deadpool 2’ resumes production after death

Just 48 hours after stuntwoman S.J. Harris was killed in an accident on set, “Deadpool 2” has continued with filming. The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the news through a business agent for the British Columbia actor’s union, but 20th Century Fox declined to comment. Harris was performing a motorcycle stunt and on the fifth take she appeared to lose control and was thrown into the plate glass of a nearby building. Deadline reports that Harris, who is considered to be the first African-American woman professional road racer, was not wearing a helmet during the accident. According to the report, Harris was hired on short-notice after another stunt double didn’t work out, and there was no time to get a helmet made for her.

Tom Cruise breaks ankle on ‘Mission Impossible: 6’ set

In other stunt-related news, actor Tom Cruise broke his ankle while performing a jumping stunt on the set of the latest “Mission: Impossible” film. Cruise, 55, was trying to leap from a rigging onto a building, but his jump fell short. A rep for Paramount told TMZ that production will stop while Cruise recovers, and that the movie is still on scheduled for a July 2018 release.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s birthdays

Robert De Niro, 74

Belinda Carlisle, 59

Sean Penn, 57

Donnie Wahlberg, 48

Giuliana Rancic, 43

