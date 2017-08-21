Bonnie Tyler edited “Total Eclipse” to 2 minutes, 40 seconds. (Photo: John MacDougall / Getty Images)

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ surges during solar eclipse

Singer Bonnie Tyler’s song “Total Eclipse of the Heart” is enjoying a resurgence thanks to Monday’s solar eclipse. The 1983 tune hit No. 1 on iTunes and was up 267 percent on Amazon. Tyler sang her ballad on board the Royal Caribbean’s “Total Eclipse” cruise ship Monday, CNN reports. She edited the song down from the original 8 minutes to 2 minutes and 40 seconds so it would be as long as the total eclipse was set to last.

Nolan Finley to host morning show on 910AM

Detroit News editorial page editor Nolan Finley is the latest voice to join the lineup at 910AM Superstation. Finley will talk local and national news from 7-9 a.m. weekdays starting Sept. 5. “It’s not going to be a typical conservative talk show,” Finley said. “We’re going to talk about a lot of things, it’s going to be off the news. We’re going to have news makers on, we’ll talk about the issues of the day. I hope to keep it up-to-date and interesting and get good conversations going.” He joins a diverse lineup of talk radio hosts including local church leaders, politicians and journalists. Besides being broadcast on 910AM, the station can be heard at 910amsuperstation.com. Finley also co-hosts the “MiWeek” news analysis show on Detroit Public TV with Christy McDonald and Stephen Henderson.

Cosby hires Michael Jackson defender Tom Mesereau

Bill Cosby hired criminal defense lawyer Tom Mesereau to be the lead counsel for his upcoming retrial, which is set for November. Mesereau is known for getting Robert Blake off after he was accused of murdering Bonnie Lee Bakley and he represented Michael Jackson during his child molestation trial. Jackson was found not guilty on 14 charges.

Dick Gregory remembered

Celebrities took to social media this week to mourn the loss of comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory, who died Saturday at age 84. Neil deGrasse Tyson said Gregory “told it like it is” and Yoko Ono said he “always had eternal time.” Bill Cosby even broke his social media silence to call Gregory “fearless.” “His comedy showed his education, intelligence, and was inclusive of humanitarianism, along with great timing,” Cosby tweeted.

