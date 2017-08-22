FILE - In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 file photo,Mark Wahlberg attends the U.S. premiere of "Transformers: The Last Knight" at the Civic Opera House on in Chicago. Wahlberg outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine. The former rapper and underwear model known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson with $65 million and The Rock’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel worth $54.5 million(Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP) (Photo: Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

New York — “Transformers: The Last Knight” star Mark Wahlberg has outmuscled Dwayne Johnson to become Hollywood’s highest-paid actor in the past year with a transforming income of $68 million, according to Forbes magazine.

The former rapper known as Marky Mark beat out “Baywatch” star Johnson, with $65 million, and Johnson’s “The Fate of the Furious” co-star Vin Diesel, worth $54.5 million

The rest of the top five, released Tuesday, includes Adam Sandler, flush with a Netflix deal, at No. 4 with $50.5 million and Jackie Chan with $49 million.

The top 10 actors banked a cumulative $488.5 million — nearly three times the $172.5 million combined total of the 10 top-earning women.

All the data is from between June 1, 2016, and June 1, 2017, before fees and taxes.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2wBkFCz