‘Cheap Eats’ comes to Detroit on new episode

On the Cooking Channel show “Cheap Eats,” host Ali Khan has 12 hours and $35 to find the best deals in a chosen city. Next month that city is Detroit. In an episode titled “Mo-Town, Mo-Food,” he visits a local bakery, coney dog, pizzeria and shawarma shop. Tune in to find out which Detroit businesses are featured. The episode will debut at 10 p.m. Sept. 6. Additional airings are 2 a.m. Sept. 7, 10:30 p.m. Sept. 20, 2:30 a.m. Sept. 21 and 4 p.m. Sept. 24.

George and Amal Clooney donate $1M to fight hate groups

George and Amal Clooney plan to donate $1 million to fight hate groups. According to the Associated Press, the couple announced Tuesday that their Clooney Foundation for Justice will support the Southern Poverty Law Center with a $1 million grant to combat hate groups in the United States. George Clooney says in a statement that they wanted to add their voices and financial assistance to the fight for equality. “There are no two sides to bigotry and hate,” Clooney said. The Southern Poverty Law Center monitors the activities of more than 1,600 extremist groups in the U.S. and has used litigation to win judgments against white supremacist organizations.

Woman says she had sexual relationship with R. Kelly while underage

Jerhonda Pace is speaking out to say that she had sex with R&B superstar R. Kelly when she was just 15. Now 24, the married mother of three detailed to BuzzFeed News how she met Kelly as a fan; she would visit the courthouse daily while the singer was on trial for 14 counts of making child pornography. “The R&B superstar has no bigger fan,” reported BuzzFeed News. The online news outlet reported that it had reviewed signed legal documents, drafts of settlements between Kelly and Pace and correspondence among attorneys. R. Kelly’s reps denied the claims. Pace said she decided to speak out now and break her nondisclosure agreement because she has concerns for the women Kelly is currently living with.

Mystikal turns himself in after rape allegation

Rapper Mystikal has turned himself in after the Shreveport Police Department issued a warrant for his arrest stemming from a 2016 alleged rape of a woman at a casino where he was performing. A second man, Averweone Holman, also has been charged in connection, according to TMZ. A source from the rapper’s camp told TMZ that he’s innocent. Mystikal is being held on a $2 million bond.

Wednesday’s Birthdays

Barbara Eden, 86

Rick Springfield, 68

Scott Caan, 41

Kobe Bryant, 39

Julian Casablancas, 39

Lil Yachty, 20

