Chef Tom Colicchio (Photo: Bryan Bedder / Getty Images)

‘Top Chef’ judge changes name of New York restaurant deemed racially insensitive

“Top Chef” judge and restaurateur Tom Colicchio is changing the name of his Manhattan restaurant Fowler & Wells to Temple Court. The New York Times reports that Colicchio opened the restaurant in October on grounds that used to house the publishing company and scientific institute for Edward Fowler and Samuel Wells. The issue is those men were proponents of a now-outdated practice called phrenology (the study that the shape of a person’s skull was related to personality and mental aptitude) that was used to justify slavery. The Times reports that Colicchio thought the connection was a harmless one. “I don’t think it was a bad idea to start with because we didn’t have any of the information we have now,” Colicchio said. “I have a fairly liberal persona and never in a million years would consider myself a racist, so it never crossed my mind.” The name change will cost Colicchio has been working on the name change for months and will end up costing him $50,000-$100,000.

Mel B threw water at Simon Cowell on live TV

“America’s Got Talent” judge Simon Cowell is known for harsh criticism and not mincing words, but his words caused him to get drenched Tuesday night on a live episode of the show. After a performance by a death-defying escape artist ended flat due to technical difficulties, Cowell said, “I kind of imagine this would be like Mel’s wedding night.” That’s when fellow judge Mel B tossed the water from her cup at him. Host Tyra Banks pointed out that the show was live as Mel stormed off stage. “A lot of anticipation, not much promise or delivery,” Cowell continued. After the show Mel B, who is going through a messy divorce, spoke to Entertainment Tonight to explain that Cowell “should know, if you say something inappropriate he’s going to get like, stuff thrown at him.” She said she did it “in a friendly way.” “I made sure there was no ice in it this time,” referring to the time she threw a drink at Cowell during the audition rounds this season.

Amber Rose gets Slash tattoo

Amber Rose has gotten a tattoo of Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash. His face is depicted in black ink on her arm near other tattoos of dogs, roses and marijuana leaves. The ink job is a cover-up, according to Page Six. Rose used to have a tattoo of her ex-husband, Wiz Khalifa, in that spot. She and the rapper split more than a year ago and have one son together. According to reports Rose is now dating rapper 21 Savage.

Detroit native competes on ‘Snap Decision’

Detroit native Bryan Petty will be one of the contestants on the new Game Show Network’s “Snap Decision” show. He’ll make snap judgments about strangers in an attempt at a chance to win $10,000. The show, hosted by another Detroit native, comedian David Alan Grier, will air at 7:30 p.m. Monday on GSN.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

