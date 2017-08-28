Kenan Thompson returns to “SNL” as record-breaker. (Photo: Getty Images)

‘Saturday Night Live’ to return Sept. 30

The 43rd season premiere of “Saturday Night Live” will feature host Ryan Gosling and musical guest Jay-Z. This season will a record-breaker for cast member Kenan Thompson. Debuting in 2003, he was the first cast member to be born after the show’s debut in 1975, and now he’s the longest-running African-American cast member. Starting this season he’ll beat Darrell Hammond as the longest-running cast member ever. “Darrell will always be the king, doing voice-overs,” Thompson told CBS News. “It’ll always be his show. I love Darrell.” Hammond is the announcer for “Saturday Night Live” these days. He took over in season 40 following the death of original announcer Don Pardo at age 96.

Halloween baking show features Troy contestant

Jonathan Elias of Troy will be one of eight contestants on the new season of “Halloween Baking Championship” on the Food Network. John Henson hosts the reality cooking competition series, which premieres Sept. 25 and 9 p.m. and runs for six episodes. The winning baker gets bragging rights and $25,000.

Also...

■Russell Brand married his partner Laura Gallacher over the weekend. The pair wed Saturday in England near Henley-on-Thames. Gallacher is the sister of British TV presenter Kirsty Gallacher, who was in attendance along with British stars David Baddiel, Jonathan Ross and singer Noel Gallagher. This is the second marriage for Brand; he was married to pop star Katy Perry for 14 months a few years back.

■Tamar Judge took to Instagram recently to break the news to fans that she has skin cancer. The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star posted a photo of her in cut-off jeans that revealed a small black mark on her behind. “I’m showing you this picture because this is what melanoma looks like,” she wrote, adding that she doesn’t want sympathy, she wants to warn others. She also says it was caught early and “I’ll be fine.”

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Tuesday’s Birthdays

Meshell Ndegeocello, 49

Garla Gugino, 46

Lea Michele, 31

Liam Payne, 24

