Eminem (Photo: Chris Pizzello / AP)

Slim Shady is throwing some shade at President Donald Trump.

Rapper Eminem blasted the president over the weekend during a performance at the Reading Festival in Reading, England.

Eminem, whose birth name is Marshall Mathers III, led an audience in a call-and-response dig at the U.S.'s commander-in-chief.

"I'm not about to stand up here and use this (expletive)' stage for some kind of a platform to be all political and (explective), and I don't want to cause any controversy so I won't say no names -- but this mother (expletive) Donald Trump I can't stand!," he told the crowd, according to Billboard Music.

The website also said the audience cheered and chanted "(Expletive) Donald Trump." Eminem then said he had a request of the audience: "When I say '(Expletive),' you say 'Trump!'"

The chant went on for a few enthusiastic seconds until the "Lose Yourself" rapper said, "'Cause he's got our country (expletive) up in America."

Black Entertainment Television LLC's website, BET.com, reports Eminem's harsh words for the president "seems to be a recurring theme during his sets, with his latest antics coming just three days after he wore a "FACK TRUMP" T-shirt during his concert at Glasgow's Bellahouston Park in Scotland."

Eminem was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, but grew up in Macomb County. He's lived in Clinton Township, Sterling Heights and most recently in Rochester Hills.

His most recent album was “The Marshall Mathers LP 2” in 2013, but released last year a nearly 8-minute track called “Campaign Speech,” in which he targeted Trump, the president’s supporters and other figures.

