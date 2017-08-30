Also news on Beyonce’s hurricane relief efforts and Kathy Griffin’s friendship with Anderson Cooper

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West are staying focused on family, not Taylor Swift, reports People magazine. (Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)

Taylor Swift ‘pathetic,’ Kim and Kanye say

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West aren’t losing any sleep over Taylor Swift’s new song. Swift appears to be continuing her feud with Kimye in her new single and video “Look What You Made Me Do,” but it seems the Wests would like to be excluded from the narrative. “Kim and Kanye don’t care about Taylor’s new music,” a source tells People magazine. “They find it pathetic that she still tries to keep an old feud going. They are not going to give her or her new music any attention. They have more important things to focus on, like their family.” Other people are focusing their attention on Swift’s new video: The clip racked up 42.3 million views in its first 24 hours on YouTube, obliterating the previous record set by Psy’s “Gentleman,” which earned 36 million views its first day.

Beyoncé reaching out to Houston

Beyoncé is pledging to help those effected by Hurricane Harvey. “My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers who have been so brave and determined to do so much to help,” the superstar singer tells the Houston Chronicle. “I am working closely with my team at BeyGOOD as well as my pastor (Rudy Rasmus at St. John’s in downtown Houston) to implement a plan to help as many as we can.” Specific efforts have not been revealed. Meanwhile, Beyoncé is reportedly in talks to record the theme song for the next James Bond movie, but Bey’s rep tells Billboard that at this point, her involvement “is just a rumor.”

Kathy Griffin no longer friends with Anderson Cooper

Among the things Kathy Griffin lost from the fallout of her controversial photo with a beheaded Donald Trump was her friendship with CNN’s Anderson Cooper. Griffin was reportedly miffed that Cooper was publicly saying they were still pals, but he had not reached out to her personally to see how she was doing. “When he finally reached out to her in a series of text messages, she told him their friendship was over,” writer Yashar Ali writes in a profile of Griffin in New York Magazine’s the Cut. Griffin has been laying low since the incident, Ali writes.

agraham@detroitnews.com

Wednesday’s birthdays

Peggy Lipton, 71

Cameron Diaz, 45

Bebe Rexha, 28

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vCnPCN