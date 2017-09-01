Farr (Photo: David Livingston / Getty Images)

‘M*A*S*H’ actor to star in ‘Morrie’

Television actor Jamie Farr will star in “Tuesdays with Morrie” this month at Wayne County Community College’s Heinz C. Prechter Educational and Performing Arts Center in Taylor. Farr, a Toledo native, is best known for his role as Klinger on the 1970s and early ’80s war series “M*A*S*H.” Farr has stared in the Mitch Albom play before, to critical acclaim. The one “Tuesdays with Morrie” performance with Farr at this theater is 8 p.m. Sept. 29. Tickets, $35, can be purchased at http://www.wcccd.edu/about/ performingArtsCenter.htm or by calling (734) 347-3200.

Longtime comedian Shelley Berman dies

A nightclub comic of the 1950s and ’60s, Shelley Berman died Friday morning at age 92. To younger generations he was known for his Emmy-nominated role as Larry David’s father on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” but his career started much earlier than that. The Chicago native had the first comedy album to go gold, reaching sales of more than 500,000 units in 1959, according to the Hollywood Reporter. “Inside Shelley Berman” was also the first non-musical recording to win a Grammy. In the 1960s his career suffered a setback when he was caught on camera having an angry outburst that caused him to gain a reputation for having a nasty temper. He had trouble finding work, had to file for bankruptcy and turned to acting. Besides “Curb,” he appeared on television shows from “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” to “Friends” and in movies like “Meet the Fockers.”

‘Six Million Dollar Man’ actor Anderson dies

Another loss for old Hollywood, television actor Richard Anderson died Thursday of natural causes at age 91, the Associated Press reports. Anderson was known for his role as Oscar Goldman in “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman.” The 6-foot-4-inch actor was also served in the Army and had a film contract with MGM. He played secondary roles in films like “The Magnificent Yankee,” “Scaramouche” and others.

New on-air talent, shows for the Bounce

Starting Saturday, 105.1 the Bounce (WMGC-FM) will add new voices to the station’s weekend lineup. Cortney Hicks will be the new “ambassador” from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. She has experience not only on Detroit airwaves, but in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Charlotte, North Carolina. A.P. (the “Absolute Princess”) will join the Bounce after she and listeners launched a social media campaign to be part of the station. She can be heard at 7 p.m. Saturday and Sundays. “Our goal is to assemble a team of the finest in Detroit radio, as well as the best hip-hop personalities, to navigate our fans through each experience listening to this iconic music,” said Bounce Program Director Al Payne. “That’s why all of our announcers are known as Ambassadors. ” Starting Tuesday, Cuzzin’ Reggie Regg will launch a new show, “Bounce Fam Time,” 7-10 p.m. weekdays. DJ Dinero also has a new show “Bouncin’ After Dark” midnight-2 a.m. Tuesdays-Fridays.

Also ...

■Rock band Smash Mouth canceled a Thursday concert abruptly after singer Steve Harwell was rushed to the hospital. TMZ reports that he had breathing trouble after sound check and took an Uber to the hospital. Harwell has suffered from cardiomyopathy for the past two years, but he’s never had to cancel a concert until Thursday night.

■The Carter Family of Detroit will be contestants on an episode of “Family Feud” airing Sept. 12. The show, which held auditions locally in November, airs at 7:30 p.m. weekdays on CBS (Channel 62).

