The music of George Clinton, leader of Parliament-Funkadelic, will be reworked by Detroit producers for a new album to be released in October. (Photo: Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

Parliament Funkadelic remixed by Detroit producers

A new album titled “Funkadelic Reworked by Detroiters” is a collection of tunes by the iconic funk band re-imagined by Detroit producers. The 17-track release includes remixes by Moodyman, Amp Fiddler, Underground Resistance and others. The album comes out Oct. 27 on Ace Records, a British record company that specializes in reissues.

New Miss America calls out Trump on climate change

Sunday night Miss North Dakota Cara Mund was crowned the 2018 Miss America in Atlantic City, N.J. Mund causes buzz Monday because during the competition’s question and answer series, she called President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accords “a bad decision.” “There is evidence that climate change is existing, and we need to be at that table.” After the pageant, Mund said in spite of being afraid that the judges didn’t agree with her opinion, she said “Miss America needs to have an opinion and she needs to know what’s happening in the current climate.”

Jonathan Rhys Meyers relapses after wife’s miscarriage

Actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers and his wife, Mara Lane, are mourning the miscarriage of their second child. Lane took to Instagram to be real with fans and let them know they’re “still working with coping skills over here” and that Meyers had relapsed recently in his public struggle with alcoholism. “When life throws us curve balls such as these, depression is a real concern from past abuse as well as alcoholism which he was born with,” Lane wrote. Meyers, an Irish film and television actor, was recently photographed appearing intoxicated at a Dublin airport, and Lane addressed that as well. “To some others, my husband is an Irishman who battles alcoholism and depression and drank between jobs to try to cope with the sadness of this news,” Lane wrote. “I am trying to and still learning/adjusting to living with the public, like one would as a concerned mother-in-law. I feel that whomever took photos of my husband was slightly in the wrong and was concerned for the wrong reasons but … We forgive you.”

Local film looking for actors

Actors with a hip, 1970s look are wanted for an upcoming feature film being shot locally. The call asks specifically for male actors ages 20-60 with a look similar to late-Beatles-era George Harrison to play long-haired monks in a commune. The casting call is accepting Screen Actors Guild and non-union actors of all ages for a variety of roles. Headshots and resumes can be sent to rogerthefilm@gmail.com by Friday.

