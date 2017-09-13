Local baker Lateshia Dowell and the folks behind Switcheels shoes will be featured on the show Sunday. (Photo: Facebook)

Locals to complete on Steve Harvey’s ‘Funderdome’

Metro Detroiter Lateshia Dowell and her home-based cookie company Flaky Bakes will be featured on an upcoming episode of Steve Harvey’s seed-funding reality competition series “Funderdome.” On “Funderdome,” each business presents a pitch and then the audience votes to see which gets the startup capital. At 9 p.m. Sunday on ABC (Channel 7), Dowell will compete against other entrepreneurs, one of which is Switcheels, a St. Clair Shores-based company that makes shoes with interchangeable heels of different heights. Dowell will host a “Funderdome” viewing party Sunday evening at Starters bar at 19800 Michigan in Dearborn. She’ll be serving her piekies, which is a pie-cookie hybrid.

Actor Rebel Wilson wins case against Women’s Day

Australian actor Rebel Wilson (“Pitch Perfect”) was awarded $3.6 million by an Australian court that found popular magazine Woman’s Day guilty of defamation. Reports say, according to Wilson’s lawyers, it’s the largest defamation damages award in the country’s legal history. The magazine published articles that allege Wilson lied about her name, age and her past in order to make it Hollywood. Information for the articles reportedly came from an unnamed source. Wilson claims these articles caused her to miss out on prominent film roles and other work opportunities following the success of “Pitch Perfect 2.” “This case wasn’t about the money,” Wilson tweeted. “Today was the end of a long and hard court battle against Bauer Media who viciously tried to take me down with a series of false articles.”

Sex advice guru Dan Savage comes to Royal Oak

Nationally-known sex advice columnist and LGTB activist Dan Savage will bring his outspoken advice to the stage of the Royal Oak Music Theatre. “Savage Love Live” is 7 p.m. Oct. 8. Tickets, $35-$75, will go on sale at noon Friday at venue box office at 318 W. Fourth in Royal Oak, or at royaloakmusictheatre.com.

Compiled by Melody Baetens

mbaetens@detroitnews.com

Thursday’s Birthdays

Sam Neill, 70

Robert Herjavec, 54

Nas, 44

Andrew Lincoln, 44

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2vUGZ70