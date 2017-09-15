Michelle Rounds, left, and Rosie O'Donnell in 2012 (Photo: Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images)

Rosie O’Donnell’s ex-wife commits suicide

Michelle Rounds, who was married to Rosie O’Donnell from 2012-2015, died Sept. 11 of an apparent suicide. She was 46. “I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” O’Donnell, 55, told People.com in a statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.” Rounds and O’Donnell also shared joint custody of their daughter Dakota, 4. Rounds was hospitalized for an apparent drug overdose in 2015. Her divorce from O’Donnell was finalized in 2016.

Rob Kardashian, Blac Chyna settle custody battle

TMZ has learned that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna have settled their custody flap, with Kardashian, 30, paying through the nose in order to get Chyna’s domestic violence allegations dropped. The website reported the two have agreed to joint custody of 10-month-old Dream. But all this will run Kardashian $20,000 a month in child support — twice what he initially offered, but under half what Chyna demanded. Chyna, 29, had charged that Kardashian beat her up. To make everything extra nice, he also will pay all Chyna’s legal bills, which is reportedly a lot bigger than a breadbox.

Fergie and Josh Duhamel splitsville after 8 years

The Associate Press reported that Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie, 42, has ended her eight-year marriage to actor and model Josh Duhamel, 44. Fergie told the news service that they’d split up earlier this year but kept things quiet to give their family “the best opportunity to adjust.” The pair have a son, Axl, born in 2013. Fergie and Duhamel, who appeared in “All My Children and “Transformers,” issued a statement vowing to always support one another and their family.

Lions’ Monday Night Football to air on Channel 7; live ‘DWTS’ moves to TV-20

Monday’s Detroit Lions match-up with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium will be broadcast on WXYZ-TV (Channel 7). Pregame coverage will start at 7 p.m., with kick-off at 8:15 p.m. Color commentary will be provided by former Detroit Lion and NFL analyst Rob Rubick. For this night only, “Dancing With The Stars” will temporarily move to WMYD TV-20.

Today’s birthdays

Nick Jonas, 25

Amy Poehler, 46

Marc Anthony, 49

